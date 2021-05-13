Global CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Growing Millennial Population in Key Cannabis Markets and Increasing Number of New Product Launches
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Oil Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CBD oil Market 2021-2025
The publisher has been monitoring the CBD oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.05 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets and increasing number of new product launches.
The report on CBD oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The CBD oil market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD oil market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC.
Also, the CBD oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- CBD American Shaman LLC
- CV Sciences Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Gaia Botanics
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- NuLeaf Naturals LLC
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnoeh4
