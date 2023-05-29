Global CBD Pet Products Market Report 2023: Preference for Natural Pet Supplements Bolsters Growth

29 May, 2023, 21:00 ET
The global CBD pet products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Canna-Pet
- CBD Living
- Charlotte's Web
- Fomo Bones
- GCH Inc.
- HolistaPet
- Honest Paws
- Joy Organics
- Pet Relief
- Pet stock
- Petco
- Wet Noses
This report on global CBD Pet Products Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global CBD pet products market by segmenting the market based on molecule type, product type, indication, branded/generics, distribution channel, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the CBD pet products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Perceived Benefits of Cannabis
- High Awareness Among Pet Owners
- Preference for Natural Pet Supplements
Challenges
- Side Effects Owing to High Dosage
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Food Grade
- Therapeutic Grade
by Animal Type
- Dog
- Foods/Treats
- Vitamins &Supplements
- Cat
- Foods/Treats
- Vitamins & supplements
by End-use
- Pet Specialty Stores
- E-commerce
- CBD Store
- Others
by Product Type
- Oil Tincture
- Capsules
- Treats
- Topical
- Others
by Application
- Epilepsy
- Joint Pain
- General Health & Wellness
- Anxiety/Stress
- Other Applications
