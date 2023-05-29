Global CBD Pet Products Market Report 2023: Preference for Natural Pet Supplements Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Pet Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CBD pet products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Canna-Pet
  • CBD Living
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Fomo Bones
  • GCH Inc.
  • HolistaPet
  • Honest Paws
  • Joy Organics
  • Pet Relief
  • Pet stock
  • Petco
  • Wet Noses

This report on global CBD Pet Products Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global CBD pet products market by segmenting the market based on molecule type, product type, indication, branded/generics, distribution channel, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the CBD pet products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Perceived Benefits of Cannabis
  • High Awareness Among Pet Owners
  • Preference for Natural Pet Supplements

Challenges

  • Side Effects Owing to High Dosage

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

  • Food Grade
  • Therapeutic Grade

by Animal Type

  • Dog
  • Foods/Treats
  • Vitamins &Supplements
  • Cat
  • Foods/Treats
  • Vitamins & supplements

by End-use

  • Pet Specialty Stores
  • E-commerce
  • CBD Store
  • Others

by Product Type

  • Oil Tincture
  • Capsules
  • Treats
  • Topical
  • Others

by Application

  • Epilepsy
  • Joint Pain
  • General Health & Wellness
  • Anxiety/Stress
  • Other Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/415csn

