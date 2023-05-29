Global CBD Pet Products Market Report 2023: Preference for Natural Pet Supplements Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Pet Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global CBD pet products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Canna-Pet

CBD Living

Charlotte's Web

Fomo Bones

GCH Inc.

HolistaPet

Honest Paws

Joy Organics

Pet Relief

Pet stock

Petco

Wet Noses

This report on global CBD Pet Products Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global CBD pet products market by segmenting the market based on molecule type, product type, indication, branded/generics, distribution channel, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the CBD pet products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Perceived Benefits of Cannabis

High Awareness Among Pet Owners

Preference for Natural Pet Supplements

Challenges

Side Effects Owing to High Dosage

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Food Grade

Therapeutic Grade

by Animal Type

Dog

Foods/Treats

Vitamins &Supplements

Cat

Foods/Treats

Vitamins & supplements

by End-use

Pet Specialty Stores

E-commerce

CBD Store

Others

by Product Type

Oil Tincture

Capsules

Treats

Topical

Others

by Application

Epilepsy

Joint Pain

General Health & Wellness

Anxiety/Stress

Other Applications

