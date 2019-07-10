Global Ceiling Fan Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2024): Leading Players are Emerson Electric, Hunter Fan, Crompton Greaves, Shell Electric, and NuTone

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling fan market was worth US$ 9,288 Million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2011-2018. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 11,332 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2024.

Market Drivers



Growth in the housing sector is boosting the demand for ceiling fans, especially in the developing economies. For instance, the governments of China and India are coming up with new schemes to provide shelter to the low- and middle-income groups. In addition to this, development in the commercial real estate, hospitality and retail sectors are bolstering the market growth.



The demand for ceiling fans has been rapidly increasing due to rising income levels of the consumers and increasing availability of electricity. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing premium products such as lighting fans, decorative fans, etc. which offer higher margins, thereby increasing their profitability.



The governments of various emerging countries have set up the goal of providing electricity to the remote rural areas which is expected to influence the demand for ceiling fans in the upcoming future. For instance, India has aimed to supply electricity to more than a million households.



Breakup by Product Type



On the basis of product types, standard fans represent the most popular type of ceiling fans, accounting for more than a half of the total global market. The popularity of standard fans can be attributed to their easy usage and cost-effectiveness. Standard fans are followed by decorative fans, high-speed fans, energy saving fans and others.



Breakup by Fan-size



Based on fan-sizes, medium-sized fans represent the largest segment, holding around three-fourths of the market share. They can be easily installed, provide cooling at a lower velocity and are affordable by the middle-income group. Medium-sized fans are followed by small-sized and large-sized fans.



Breakup by End-use



The global ceiling fan market has also been bifurcated on the basis of end-use into the residential and commercial sectors. Amongst these, the residential sector holds the largest share due to ongoing constructional activities across the globe.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



On the basis of distribution channels, offline stores are majorly preferred by the consumers as they can physically examine ceiling fans and instantly purchase the product. Offline stores are followed by online stores.



Regional Insights



Region-wise, China represents one of the largest producers and exporters of ceiling fans worldwide. Warm weather conditions along with the huge population are majorly propelling the consumption of ceiling fans in the region. It is followed by India, European Union, the United States and Brazil.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented due to the presence of various small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players in the market are:



Emerson Electric Co.

Hunter Fan

Crompton Greaves

Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd.

NuTone

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceiling Fan Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-use

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Fan Size

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 India

6.3 European Union

6.4 United States

6.5 Brazil

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Standard Fan

8.2 Decorative Fan

8.3 High Speed Fan

8.4 Energy Saving Fan

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Fan Size

9.1 Small

9.2 Medium

9.3 Large



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Offline

10.2 Online



11 Ceiling Fan Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Manufacturing Process

11.3 Detailed Process Flow

11.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

11.5 Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Income Projections

14.5 Expenditure Projections

14.6 Taxation and Depreciation

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq3wx5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

