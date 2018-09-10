Global Ceiling Tiles Market 2017-2018 & 2023: Market Expected to Grow by $10 Billion, from $22 Billion in 2017 to $32 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, Sept 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ceiling tiles market was worth nearly US$ 22 Billion in 2017. The market is further projected to reach around US$ 32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of more than 6% during the year 2017-2023.

Driven by the recent recovery of the construction industry, both developed and developing regions have been witnessing an increase in the construction activities for residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Consumers are seeking stylish and economical false ceiling options, which in turn has catalysed the demand of ceiling tiles in recent times. False ceilings have a finish and style to adapt to western decor of a room. They enhance aesthetics and provide interiors a stylish and luxurious look. Moreover, false ceilings expand the variety of light fixtures to choose from.

Technological advancements in terms of installation processes have also enabled manufacturers to simplify installation process and also guarantee perfect alignment, optimum finish and look to offer to the end consumers.

Some of the other forces which are facilitating the market include noise reduction, thermal insulation, light reflectance, fire resistance, etc.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

SAS International

Rockfon

USG Corporation

Knauf

Cargill

Odenwald Faserplattenwek GmbH

Chicago Metallic Corporation

Grenzebach BSH GmbH

