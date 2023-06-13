Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Charles River Laboratories International and Lonza

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is expected to grow from $5.85 billion in 2022 to $7.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is expected to reach $13.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.81%.

Major players in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market are Thermo fisher scientific inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec, Takara bio inc., Nikon corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-la roche ltd., Oxford Biomedica, CGT Catapult, Bluebird bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing services refer to the manufacturing and quality-testing services for gene and cell therapy products. It aids in the advancement and production of remedies for degenerative illnesses, tissue injuries, and genetic abnormalities. These services include good manufacturing practices ancillary reagents, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and gene engineering services.



The main types of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services include gene therapy and cell therapy. Gene therapy is a medical strategy that addresses the underlying genetic issue in order to treat or prevent disease. They are used for commercial manufacturing and clinical manufacturing applications for various indications including central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, orthopaedic diseases and oncology diseases. These services are used by academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market. Major companies operating in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2022, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in various preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy, and cell therapy services, launched the navigationT Vector Platform (navigation). It is a platform that simplifies the path to GMP Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vector manufacturing without requiring extensive process development.

Compared to standard manufacturing workflows, the navigation platform can cut a program's timeframe to GMP by 55% for viral vector gene therapy researchers. Charles River's navigation technique is based on a unique high-productivity HEK293 suspension cell line that can be scaled up and serotyped to meet clients' needs.



North America was the largest region in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cell & gene therapy manufacturing services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market going forward. Cancer is a severe disorder in which the body's cells reproduce fast and uncontrollably, resulting in abnormal growth. Cell and gene therapies are developing as promising new strategies to combat the rising incidence of cancer, which is driving the demand for novel and efficient treatment choices.

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market includes revenues earned by cell and gene therapy manufacturing and related services which include analytical and process development, current good manufacturing practice cell therapy manufacturing services of autologous and allogeneic t-cells, natural killer cells, dendritic cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and more. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Characteristics



3. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



5. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

6.2. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Central Nervous System Disorders

Ophthalmology Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Orthopaedic Diseases

Oncology Diseases

6.3. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

6.4. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Academic And Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Other End-Users

7. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

