Global Cell Analysis Market 2018-2025 - Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging System Reduces the Cost and Time Consumption For the Drug Discovery Process
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $39,322.3 million by 2025, growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Cells are the biological units that are used for the identification and mapping of the basic biochemical and physical processes of life. Analysis of these cells plays a major role in gene identification, protein identification, transcription analysis and epigenomics at the cellular level by revealing the heterogeneity of the cells. Hospitals, academic institutions, government institutes, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their focus on the application of cell analysis as an important tool in research, drug discovery and diagnosis.
The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user, and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into molecular approaches and the image-based approach, where the molecular approach commanded the largest market and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR.
The molecular approaches include the PCR, sequencing techniques, microarray and microfluidics, cell isolation and separation techniques performed at cells genomic level. Among molecular approaches, PCR accounted for the largest share in 2018. The image-based approach is segmented into microscopy, cytometry, high content screening, and spectrophotometers. Among image-based approaches, cytometry generated the largest revenue in 2018.
The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables include reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell culture consumables, and others. Among these consumables commanded the largest market in 2018.
The instrument segment comprises of cell counters, Cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrophotometer, microscopes, and others. Among instruments, The PCR instruments commanded the largest share in 2018. Sequencing is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to the increasing adoption of sequencing technology in various life science research areas and the decreasing cost of genome sequencing.
By application, the market is categorized by processes, by field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2018 and the Circulating tumor cell analysis market is expected to boom at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
By field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue in 2018 and stem cell analysis is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR. By therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, genetic testing, immunology, and others. Cancer research accounted for the largest revenue in 2018.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Incidence of Life-Threatening Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Funding and Investment In Cell-Based Research
- Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging System Reduces the Cost and Time Consumption For the Drug Discovery Process
- Availability of Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments
- Increasing Demand For Cell Analysis Products By End-Users
- Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests Using Single Cell Analysis
- Emerging Asia Pacific Cell Analysis Market
- Availability of Cell Analysis Service Providers
- Automation In Oncology Research For Early Diagnosis
Restraints & Threats
- Lack of Skilled Personnel To Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments
- Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments
- Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization
- Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements In Cellular Analysis Market
Major Player Profiles
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Olympus Corporation
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N V
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
