Global Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2031: Burgeoning Opportunities with a Robust Clinical Pipeline and Integration of Automation

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, Usage, End-user, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market was valued at $12.31 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $29.76 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The growth in the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is expected to be driven by the increased number of approved therapies and growing infrastructure requirements. In addition, expansion in target indications for cell and gene therapies creates a demand for large-scale biomanufacturing.

The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is in progressing phase. The cell and gene therapy market is developing rapidly due to its potential to target chronic and rare/orphan diseases that earlier had limited treatment options. Cell and gene therapies available in the market or in the pipeline are the result of years of pioneering research.

Currently, there are more than 25 cell and gene therapies approved by the FDA in the last 10 years. These factors are expected to drive the demand for consumables, equipment, and software solutions required for manufacturing cell and gene therapy, thereby augmenting the growth of the cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market.

Moreover, manufacturers began to produce application-specific cell and gene therapy equipment in recent years.

Industry Impacts

The field of medicine is transformed with the commercialization of cell and gene therapies. With the advent of time and introduction of new technologies, cell and gene therapy areas are flourishing. There is constant ongoing research for the development of novel cell and gene therapies.

According to the American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT), as of February 2023, there are more than 2,000 clinical trials in the pipeline. The robust clinical pipeline for novel cell and gene entities is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and boost the growth of the cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market.

Impact of COVID-19

The research, production, clinical development, and market introduction of CGTs for diseases unrelated to COVID-19 have all been significantly disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lack of manufacturing material supplies, challenges with clinical studies, and delay in the creation of regulatory dossiers are all significant reasons. This has emphasized the significance of tackling the difficulties in CGTs' supply chain and production to increase resilience during the crisis.

To prevent CGTs' market access from being significantly disrupted, manufacturing resilience, digitalization, telemedicine, value-based pricing, and creative payment systems may be progressively tapped.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the consumables segment in the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market dominated in FY2021. The equipment has a shelf life of five to seven years and software solutions also require a one-time investment with yearly maintenance costs. However, consumables are required more frequently and in large quantities for the production of cell and gene therapies.

Based on usage, the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market was dominated by the research stage manufacturing segment in FY2021.

Based on application, the downstream processing segment accounted for the largest share of the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing in FY2021.

Based on end user, the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market is dominated by the life sciences companies segment in FY2021.

In 2021, the North America cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing market dominated the global market with a 44.70% market share, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2022-2031. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, constituting several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.88% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Recent Developments in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market

In January 2023 , Sartorius AG collaborated with Roosterbio Inc. to advance its downstream purification processes for the development of exosomes.

, Sartorius AG collaborated with Roosterbio Inc. to advance its downstream purification processes for the development of exosomes. In February 2022 , Sartorius AG completed the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division to complement its own product portfolio.

, Sartorius AG completed the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division to complement its own product portfolio. In August 2022 , Merck KGaA launched VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform to speed up the development of cell and gene therapies.

, Merck KGaA launched VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform to speed up the development of cell and gene therapies. In June 2022 , Lonza Group AG and Adva Biotechnology Ltd. entered into a license agreement that provides the latter access to the former's core intellectual property enabling the expansion of automated bioreactors worldwide.

, Lonza Group AG and Adva Biotechnology Ltd. entered into a license agreement that provides the latter access to the former's core intellectual property enabling the expansion of automated bioreactors worldwide. In June 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company launched FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter featuring CellView Image Technology.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter featuring CellView Image Technology. In January 2023 , Bio-Techne Corporation launched RNAscope plus assay to advance its gene therapy development.

, Bio-Techne Corporation launched RNAscope plus assay to advance its gene therapy development. In September 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the integrated Gibco AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System for AAV vector production.

Key Companies Profiled

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena GmbH)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Getinge AB

Infors AG

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

PIERRE GUERIN

Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $29.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3 % Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Key Trends

Biomanufacturing 4.0

Growing Single-Use Technology Market Penetration

Shift from Open Processing to Closed Processing for Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing

Leveraging Various Key Strategies to Diversify the Product Portfolio

Business Drivers

Increasing Number of Approved Therapies and Growing Infrastructure Requirements Creating an Upsurge Demand for Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Products

Expansion in Target Indications for Cell and Gene Therapies Creating a Demand for Large-Scale Biomanufacturing

Entry of New Market Participants in Cell and Gene Therapies Driving the Demand for Biomanufacturing Facilities and Equipment

Increasing Investments and Funding in Cell and Gene Therapy Fuelling the Growth of Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing

Impact Analysis

Business Restraints

High Set-Up Cost of Biomanufacturing Facilities

Impact Analysis

Business Opportunities

Integration of Automation into the Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Workflow

Robust Clinical Pipeline Creating a Demand for Biomanufacturing Infrastructure

Product Benchmarking

Product Benchmarking (by Product Type)

Comparative Analysis (by Equipment)

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis (by Year)

Patent Analysis (by Country)

Awaited Technologies

Business Model Analysis

Pipeline Products

Technology Adoption Matrix

Funding Scenario

Key Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19 on the Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market

Recommendations to Manufacturers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zsk4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets