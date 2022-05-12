Global Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis Report 2022: Cell and Gene Therapy Funding Reached $70 Billion in 2021 - How Can You Keep Up with the Activity in this Industry?

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records. As the tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over a thousand companies have been created or become involved. Fortunately, the analyst has been tracking every significant development in CGT as part of its Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook Newsletter.



In concert with the technologies progressing and the proven benefits, CGT-related companies have received growing amounts of funding - and it appears likely that the trend will continue. How do you keep up with this high-interest field?



In any novel technology field, the initial significant marketplace will be in financing and company starts. They are notoriously hard to track. The analysts have already done the work for readers in this volume.



This report categorizes hundreds of cell and gene therapy deals into a usable format. Charts help to illustrate the different types of deals and frequency of different types of deals and how the deals activity in 2021 changed per quarter.



This is an essential resource that every market watcher in Cell and Gene Therapy will need. For updated information on cell and gene therapy deals on a regular basis, add Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook Newsletter to your purchase.

This report, Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis, analyzes the deals, including:

IPO and FPO Deals

SPAC Deals

Venture Capital and Private Funding

Strategic Investments

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Technology and Research Collaborations

Licensing Deals

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Deals

Public Outreach, Consumer Education, & Philanthropy

Distribution & Co-marketing Deals

Restructurings, Joint Ventures, Terminations and Spinoffs

Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

