Global Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis Report 2022: Cell and Gene Therapy Funding Reached $70 Billion in 2021 - How Can You Keep Up with the Activity in this Industry?

May 12, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records. As the tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over a thousand companies have been created or become involved. Fortunately, the analyst has been tracking every significant development in CGT as part of its Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook Newsletter.
In concert with the technologies progressing and the proven benefits, CGT-related companies have received growing amounts of funding - and it appears likely that the trend will continue. How do you keep up with this high-interest field?
In any novel technology field, the initial significant marketplace will be in financing and company starts. They are notoriously hard to track. The analysts have already done the work for readers in this volume.
This report categorizes hundreds of cell and gene therapy deals into a usable format. Charts help to illustrate the different types of deals and frequency of different types of deals and how the deals activity in 2021 changed per quarter.
This is an essential resource that every market watcher in Cell and Gene Therapy will need. For updated information on cell and gene therapy deals on a regular basis, add Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook Newsletter to your purchase.
This report, Cell and Gene Therapy Deals Analysis, analyzes the deals, including:
- IPO and FPO Deals
- SPAC Deals
- Venture Capital and Private Funding
- Strategic Investments
- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
- Technology and Research Collaborations
- Licensing Deals
- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Deals
- Public Outreach, Consumer Education, & Philanthropy
- Distribution & Co-marketing Deals
- Restructurings, Joint Ventures, Terminations and Spinoffs
- Other Types of Deals Impacting Cell and Gene Therapy
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
$70.8 BILLION IN FUNDING DURING 2021
- Table 1-1: Total Quarterly Funding, By 2021 Quarter, By Type of Funding [M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] (note: also Strat. Inv. $600M min) ($M) (%)
- Figure 1-1: Total Quarterly Funding, By 2021 Quarter, By Type of Funding [Mergers and Acquisitions/M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] ($M)
QUARTERLY FUNDING IN 2021
- Figure 1-2: Q1 2021 Funding Share, By Type of Funding [Mergers and Acquisitions/M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] ($M) (%)
- Figure 1-3: Q2 2021 Funding Share, By Type of Funding [Mergers and Acquisitions/M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] ($M) (%)
- Figure 1-4: Q3 2021 Funding Share, By Type of Funding [Mergers and Acquisitions/M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] ($M) (%)
- Figure 1-5: Q4 2021 Funding Share, By Type of Funding [Mergers and Acquisitions/M&A; Venture Capital/Private; IPO/FPO; and SPAC] ($M) (%)
916 Total CGT Announcements from January 2021 through January 2022
- Table 1-2: Quarterly Count of Deals, By 2021 Quarter, By Category
- [Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment;
- Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; Manufacturing,
- Supply Chain; Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout,
- Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation] (total number)(%)
Uptick in Collaborations, Acquisitions, and Manufacturing/Supply Chain Deals Highlight Activity in Cell and Gene Therapy
- Figure 1-6: Most Frequent Types of Deals, by 2021 Quarter, by Category [Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment;
- Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; and Manufacturing, Supply Chain] (total number)
A Look at Less Frequent CGT Deal Types
- Figure 1-7: Lower Frequency Deal Types, by 2021 Quarter, by Category [Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal;
- Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation] (total number)
- Table 1-3: Monthly Count of Deals [Jan 2021-Jan 2022], By Category[Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment;
- Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; Manufacturing, Supply Chain; Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure; Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation] (total number, n=916) (%)
- Figure 1-8: Total Deals per Month, January 2021-January 2022 (total number)
- Figure 1-9: Most Frequent Types of Deals, by Month [January 2021-January 2022], by Category [Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration; Venture Capital/Private Investment;
- Acquisition, Merger, Strategic Investment; Licensing; Public Offering/SPAC; and
- Manufacturing, Supply Chain] (total number)
- Figure 1-10: Lower Frequency Deal Types, by Month [January 2021-January 2022], by Category
- [Outreach, Philanthropy, Education; Distribution, Co-Marketing; Spinout, Restructure;
- Conclude/Terminate Deal; Joint Venture; and Settle Litigation] (total number)
- Figure 1-11: Acquisition Amount, by Quarter [January 2021-January 2022] ($M)
- Figure 1-12: Venture Capital/Private Funding Round Amount, by Quarter [January 2021-January 2022] ($M)
- Figure 1-13: IPO/FPO Amount, by Quarter [January 2021-December 2021] ($M)
- Figure 1-14: SPAC Amount, 2021 ($M)
CHAPTER 2: VENTURE CAPITAL & PRIVATE FUNDING
VC/PRIVATE FUNDING IN FLUX
- Table 2-1: Quarterly Venture Capital/Private Total Funding, By Quarter and Jan 2022 [Jan 2021Jan 2022], By Region [North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World] ($M)
- Figure 2-1: Quarterly Venture Capital/Private Total Funding, By Quarter [January 2021-January 2022], By Region [North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World] ($M)
- Figure 2-2: Venture Capital/Private Funding Round Amount, By Quarter [January 2021-January 2022], ($M)
- Table 2-2: Venture Capital/Private, January 2022
- Table 2-3: Venture Capital/Private, Q4 2021
- Table 2-4: Venture Capital/Private, Q3 2021
- Table 2-5: Venture Capital/Private, Q2 2021
- Table 2-6: Venture Capital/Private, Q1 2021
CHAPTER 3: STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS IN CELL AND GENE THERAPY
- Table 3-1: Strategic Investments, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 4: IPOS, FPOS, & SPACS
NORTH AMERICA SEES THE MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM IPOS, FPOS, AND SPACS
- Table 4-1: Quarterly IPO/FPO Funding, By Region [North America, APAC, and Europe) ($M)
- Figure 4-1: Quarterly IPO/FPO Funding, By Region [North America, APAC, and Europe) ($M)
- Figure 4-2: IPO/FPO Amount, By Quarter [January 2021-January 2022] ($M)
- Table 4-2: Disclosed Quarterly SPAC Funding Portion ($M)
- Figure 4-3: Disclosed Q1-Q4 and January 2022 SPAC Funding Portion ($M)
- Table 4-3: IPO/FPO Deals, Q4 2021
- Table 4-4: IPO/FPO Deals, Q3 2021
- Table 4-5: IPO/FPO Deals, Q2 2021
- Table 4-6: IPO/FPO Deals, Q1 2021
- Table 4-7: SPAC Piece, January 2021-January 2022 ($M)
- Figure 4-4: SPAC Amount, 2021 ($M)
CHAPTER 5: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS (M&A)
SPIKE IN M&A ACTIVITY DURING Q3 2021
- Table 5-1: Quarterly Merger and Acquisition Totals, January 2021-January 2022 ($M)
- Figure 5-1: Acquisition Amount, By Quarter [January 2021-January 2022], ($M)
- Table 5-2: Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2022 ($M)
- Table 5-3: Mergers and Acquisitions, Q4 2021 ($M)
- Table 5-4: Mergers and Acquisitions, Q3 2021 ($M)
- Table 5-5: Mergers and Acquisitions, Q2 2021 ($M)
- Table 5-6: Mergers and Acquisitions, Q1 2021 ($M)
CHAPTER 6: TECHNOLOGY/RESEARCH/STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS
CGT MARKET SEES A BROAD VARIETY OF COLLABORATIONS
- Table 6-1: Technology/Research/Strategic Collaboration Deals, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 7: LICENSING
A LOOK AT LICENSING IN THE CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET
- Table 7-1: Licensing Deals, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 8: MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN
EXAMINING MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ACTIVITY IN CGT
- Table 8-1: Manufacturing and Supply Chain Deals, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 9: PUBLIC OUTREACH, CONSUMER EDUCATION, & PHILANTHROPY
CGT MARKET HAS DOZENS OF ANNOUNCEMENTS RELATED TO PUBLIC OUTREACH, PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION, AND PHILANTHROPY
- Table 9-1: Outreach, Education, & Philanthropy Deals, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 10: DISTRIBUTION & CO-MARKETING
A LOOK AT CGT DISTRIBUTION AND CO-MARKETING DEALS
- Table 10-1: Distribution & Co-Marketing Deals, January 2021-January 2022
CHAPTER 11: OTHER - CONCLUSION, RESTRUCTURING, JV, TERMINATION, SPINOFFS
A LOOK AT OTHER TYPES OF DEALS IMPACTING CELL AND GENE THERAPY
- Table 11-1: Restructuring, JV, Termination, Spinoffs Deal, January 2021-January 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9h1kn
