Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report 2021-2027: Market Opportunities in Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline & Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions
Mar 08, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Focus on Product Type, Therapeutic Class, Pipeline, Regional and Country Data (15 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $2,599.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 33.82% and reach a value of $25,002.1 million in 2027.
Cell and gene therapy are overlapping fields of biomedical research having similar therapeutic goals, which target DNA or RNA inside or outside the body. Both therapies aim at modifying genetic material for treatment of a disease. Gene therapy uses genetic material, or DNA, to manipulate a patient's cells for the treatment of an inherited or acquired disease.
Cell therapy is the introduction of new cells into a patient's body to grow, replace or repair damaged tissue to treat a disease. The cell and gene therapies are categorized into several therapeutic class, such as rare diseases, oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, and others.
The existing cell and gene therapy market is favored by multiple factors, which include increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials, increasing funding and investments in the cell and gene therapy market, and favorable regulatory environment and FDA Approvals for cell and gene therapy products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Primary Data Sources
2.2 Secondary Data Sources
2.3 Market Estimation Model
2.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
3 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Global Prospective
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Cell and Gene Therapy and Their Clinical Importance
3.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Development and Commercialization Landscape
3.4 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, 2020-2027
3.5 Role of Regulatory Bodies and Consortium in Cell and Gene Therapy
3.6 Reimbursement and Market Access
3.6.1 Reimbursement Scenario of Cell and Gene Therapy Market, by Country
3.6.1.1 U.S.
3.6.1.2 EU 5
3.6.1.2.1 France
3.6.1.2.2 Germany
3.6.1.2.3 Italy
3.6.1.2.4 Spain
3.6.1.2.5 U.K.
3.7 Key Companies in Cell and Gene Therapy Market and their Contributions
4 Market Overview
4.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Industry
4.2 Key Successful Cell and Gene Therapy Commercialization
4.2.1 Regional Addressable Market and Growth Potential
5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market
5.1 Disruption of Cell and Gene Therapy Market Due to COVID-19
5.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Cell and Gene Therapy Market
5.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation
5.3.1 Research and Clinical Development
5.3.2 Commercial Operation and Access
5.4 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future
6 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Industry Analysis
6.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework and Requirements
6.1.1 Overview of Regulatory Pathway for Cell and Gene Therapy
6.1.1.1 Fast Track Designation:
6.1.1.2 Breakthrough Therapy:
6.1.1.3 Accelerated Approval:
6.1.1.4 Priority Review:
6.1.1.5 Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation:
6.1.2 Expedited Designation Vs. Traditional Approval Timelines:
6.1.3 Regulatory Challenges
6.1.4 Successful Regulatory Strategies
7 Patent Landscape
8 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing
8.1 Viral Vector Manufacturing
8.1.1 Retrovirus
8.1.2 Lentivirus
8.1.3 AAV
8.1.4 Adenovirus
8.2 Upstream Manufacturing
8.2.1 Cost Consideration and Timelines
8.2.2 Process Design and Regulatory Burdens
8.2.3 Other Considerations
8.3 Downstream Manufacturing
8.3.1 Cost Considerations and Timelines
8.3.2 Challenges in Downstream
8.3.3 Scale-Up of Downstream from Research to Clinical Manufacturing
8.4 Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing
8.4.1 Non-Viral, Plasmid-Free Manufacturing
8.4.2 Plasmid
8.4.3 Naked DNA
8.4.4 Physical-Mediated Methods
8.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Capacity, by Company
9 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Market Dynamics
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Drivers
9.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases
9.2.2 High Number of Rare Diseases Across Globe
9.2.3 Rising Number of Clinical Trials
9.2.4 Increasing Funding and Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Market
9.2.5 Favorable Regulatory Environment for Cell and Gene Therapy Products
9.3 Market Restrains
9.3.1 Lack of Reliable Vector Production for Cell and Gene Therapy
9.3.2 Complex Manufacturing and Distribution Setup
9.3.3 Tedious Process of Therapeutic Commercialization
9.4 Market Opportunities
9.4.1 Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies
9.4.2 Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions within the Cell and Gene Industry
10 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key Strategies and Development
10.1.1 Product Offerings and Approvals
10.2 Synergistic Activities
10.3 Funding and Business Expansions
10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.5 Market Share Analysis
10.6 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company), 2020
11 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Product)
11.1 Therapeutic Market
11.1.1 Yescarta
11.1.2 Provenge
11.1.3 Luxturna
11.1.4 Kymriah
11.1.5 Imlygic
11.1.6 Gintuit
11.1.7 MACI
11.1.8 Gendicine
11.1.9 Oncorine
11.1.10 Neovasculgen
11.1.11 Strimvelis
11.1.12 Invossa
11.1.13 Zolgensma
11.1.14 Tecartus
11.1.15 Liso-Cel
11.1.16 Zyntelego
11.1.17 Others
11.2 Pipeline Analysis
11.2.1 Phase 1
11.2.2 Phase 2
11.2.3 Phase 3
11.2.3.1 SPK-8011
11.2.3.2 OTL-103
11.2.3.3 OTL-200
11.2.3.4 OTL-101
11.2.3.5 VM202
11.2.3.6 GS010
11.2.3.7 bb2121
11.2.3.8 PTC-AADC
11.2.4 Pipeline Analysis - CAR-T Focused
11.2.5 Pipeline Analysis - CAR-NK Focused
12 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Therapeutic Class)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Rare Diseases
12.3 Oncology
12.4 Hematology
12.5 Cardiovascular
12.6 Ophthalmology
12.7 Neurology
12.8 Other Therapeutic Classes
13 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Region)
14 Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
- Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- Kite Pharma, Inc.
- Kolon TissueGene, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Orchard Therapeutics plc.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- RENOVA THERAPEUTICS
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Vericel Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbgare
