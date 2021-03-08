Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report 2021-2027: Market Opportunities in Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline & Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Focus on Product Type, Therapeutic Class, Pipeline, Regional and Country Data (15 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $2,599.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 33.82% and reach a value of $25,002.1 million in 2027.

Cell and gene therapy are overlapping fields of biomedical research having similar therapeutic goals, which target DNA or RNA inside or outside the body. Both therapies aim at modifying genetic material for treatment of a disease. Gene therapy uses genetic material, or DNA, to manipulate a patient's cells for the treatment of an inherited or acquired disease.

Cell therapy is the introduction of new cells into a patient's body to grow, replace or repair damaged tissue to treat a disease. The cell and gene therapies are categorized into several therapeutic class, such as rare diseases, oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, and others.



The existing cell and gene therapy market is favored by multiple factors, which include increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials, increasing funding and investments in the cell and gene therapy market, and favorable regulatory environment and FDA Approvals for cell and gene therapy products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Secondary Data Sources

2.3 Market Estimation Model

2.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles



3 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Global Prospective

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Cell and Gene Therapy and Their Clinical Importance

3.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Development and Commercialization Landscape

3.4 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, 2020-2027

3.5 Role of Regulatory Bodies and Consortium in Cell and Gene Therapy

3.6 Reimbursement and Market Access

3.6.1 Reimbursement Scenario of Cell and Gene Therapy Market, by Country

3.6.1.1 U.S.

3.6.1.2 EU 5

3.6.1.2.1 France

3.6.1.2.2 Germany

3.6.1.2.3 Italy

3.6.1.2.4 Spain

3.6.1.2.5 U.K.

3.7 Key Companies in Cell and Gene Therapy Market and their Contributions



4 Market Overview

4.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Industry

4.2 Key Successful Cell and Gene Therapy Commercialization

4.2.1 Regional Addressable Market and Growth Potential



5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market

5.1 Disruption of Cell and Gene Therapy Market Due to COVID-19

5.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Cell and Gene Therapy Market

5.3 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation

5.3.1 Research and Clinical Development

5.3.2 Commercial Operation and Access

5.4 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future



6 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Industry Analysis

6.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework and Requirements

6.1.1 Overview of Regulatory Pathway for Cell and Gene Therapy

6.1.1.1 Fast Track Designation:

6.1.1.2 Breakthrough Therapy:

6.1.1.3 Accelerated Approval:

6.1.1.4 Priority Review:

6.1.1.5 Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation:

6.1.2 Expedited Designation Vs. Traditional Approval Timelines:

6.1.3 Regulatory Challenges

6.1.4 Successful Regulatory Strategies



7 Patent Landscape



8 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

8.1 Viral Vector Manufacturing

8.1.1 Retrovirus

8.1.2 Lentivirus

8.1.3 AAV

8.1.4 Adenovirus

8.2 Upstream Manufacturing

8.2.1 Cost Consideration and Timelines

8.2.2 Process Design and Regulatory Burdens

8.2.3 Other Considerations

8.3 Downstream Manufacturing

8.3.1 Cost Considerations and Timelines

8.3.2 Challenges in Downstream

8.3.3 Scale-Up of Downstream from Research to Clinical Manufacturing

8.4 Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing

8.4.1 Non-Viral, Plasmid-Free Manufacturing

8.4.2 Plasmid

8.4.3 Naked DNA

8.4.4 Physical-Mediated Methods

8.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Capacity, by Company



9 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Market Dynamics

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Drivers

9.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

9.2.2 High Number of Rare Diseases Across Globe

9.2.3 Rising Number of Clinical Trials

9.2.4 Increasing Funding and Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Market

9.2.5 Favorable Regulatory Environment for Cell and Gene Therapy Products

9.3 Market Restrains

9.3.1 Lack of Reliable Vector Production for Cell and Gene Therapy

9.3.2 Complex Manufacturing and Distribution Setup

9.3.3 Tedious Process of Therapeutic Commercialization

9.4 Market Opportunities

9.4.1 Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies

9.4.2 Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions within the Cell and Gene Industry



10 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Strategies and Development

10.1.1 Product Offerings and Approvals

10.2 Synergistic Activities

10.3 Funding and Business Expansions

10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company), 2020



11 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Product)

11.1 Therapeutic Market

11.1.1 Yescarta

11.1.2 Provenge

11.1.3 Luxturna

11.1.4 Kymriah

11.1.5 Imlygic

11.1.6 Gintuit

11.1.7 MACI

11.1.8 Gendicine

11.1.9 Oncorine

11.1.10 Neovasculgen

11.1.11 Strimvelis

11.1.12 Invossa

11.1.13 Zolgensma

11.1.14 Tecartus

11.1.15 Liso-Cel

11.1.16 Zyntelego

11.1.17 Others

11.2 Pipeline Analysis

11.2.1 Phase 1

11.2.2 Phase 2

11.2.3 Phase 3

11.2.3.1 SPK-8011

11.2.3.2 OTL-103

11.2.3.3 OTL-200

11.2.3.4 OTL-101

11.2.3.5 VM202

11.2.3.6 GS010

11.2.3.7 bb2121

11.2.3.8 PTC-AADC

11.2.4 Pipeline Analysis - CAR-T Focused

11.2.5 Pipeline Analysis - CAR-NK Focused



12 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Therapeutic Class)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Rare Diseases

12.3 Oncology

12.4 Hematology

12.5 Cardiovascular

12.6 Ophthalmology

12.7 Neurology

12.8 Other Therapeutic Classes



13 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (by Region)



14 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings

Human Stem Cells Institute

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

RENOVA THERAPEUTICS

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

