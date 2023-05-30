Global Cell-Based Assay Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2032 at an 8.4% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 May, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell-Based Assay Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Services, Application, End User, Technology, Regional Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-based assay market is expected to reach $38.23 billion in 2032 from $17.20 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global cell-based assay market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast year 2023-2032, largely fuelled by the promise of a novel breakthrough in the cell-based assay market, which is no longer restricted to drug discovery. The foremost advantage of utilizing cell-based assays is apparent: unlike basic biochemical assays, they provide a more comprehensive representation of biological systems as they encompass not just an isolated receptor or enzyme but all the organelles of a cell functioning as a single entity.

Impact

The impact analysis for the factors that significantly affect the market, namely, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, has been evaluated on a short-term and long-term basis. The short-term assessment considers the period between 2022 and 2026, and the long-term assessment considers the period between 2027 and 2032. Key developments and strategies that have been undertaken by some of the key players in this market have been accounted for evaluation of the impact analysis. Further, these key developments have been assessed to understand the future scope of integrating advancing technologies to enable superior outcomes.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

  • Consumables
  • Instruments and Software
  • Services

Based on product type, the global cell-based assay market is segmented into consumables, instruments and software, and services.

Segmentation 2: by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

In 2022, the North America region dominated the global cell-based assay market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2023-2032.

Segmentation 3: by Application

  • Drug Screening
  • Basic Research
  • Predictive Toxicology
  • Other Applications (Other Industries, Cell and Gene therapy, among others)

As of 2022, the cell-based assay market (by application) was dominated by drug screening applications, holding a 41.27% market share.

Segmentation 4: by Technology

  • Flow Cytometry
  • Automated Handling
  • High Throughput Screening
  • High Content Screening
  • Other Technologies (Label-Free Detection, Image Cytometry, among others)

As of 2022, the global cell-based assay market (by technology) was dominated by flow cytometry, holding a 34.11% market share.

Segmentation 5: by End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Other End Users (Government Organizations)

As of 2022, the global cell-based assay market (by end user) was dominated by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' segment, holding a 51.36% market share.

Segmentation 6: by Company

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Eurofins DiscoverX Products
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Based on company, the global cell-based assay market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increase in Demand for Cell-Based Assay in Drug Discovery and Development
  • Rise in Life Sciences Research Investments
  • Technological Advancements

Market Restraints

  • High Cost
  • Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

  • Increased Focus on Regenerative Medicine
  • Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Technologies

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The global cell-based assay market is segmented (by product) into three categories, i.e., consumables, instruments and software, and services. The consumables segment is further classified as reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell lines, probes and labels, and other consumables.

Reagents accounted for 29.43% of the share in the global cell-based assay market from 2022 to 2032.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global cell-based assay market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast year 2023-2032. The advent of CRISPR/Cas9 technology has completely transformed gene studies and their functions by offering highly precise and user-friendly genome editing capabilities.

CRISPR significantly streamlines the development of more intricate disease-related cell-based assays, enabling researchers to tackle complex questions and study heterogeneous diseases with more relevant and sophisticated assays.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global cell-based assay market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product development, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global cell-based assay market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Markets Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Dynamics

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Product),$Billion, 2022-2032

9 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Application), $Billion, 2022-2032

10 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by End User), $Billion, 2022-2032

11 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Technology), $Billion, 2022-2032

12 Global Cell-Based Assay Market (by Region), $Billion, 2022-2032

13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Eurofins DiscoverX Products
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pomo2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mobile Crane Market Report 2023: Growing Equipment Rental Demand in Europe & Asia Drives Growth

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Report 2023: Growing Usage of Electrostatic Discharge Films in Various End-use Industries Fuels the Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.