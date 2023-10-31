Global Cell Counting Market Research Report 2023-2030: Informatics Solutions and Image Analysis Propel Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Counting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Accessories), By Application (Complete Blood Count, Stem Cell Research), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell counting market size is expected to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV, and Alzheimer's is the high impact rendering growth driver of the industry. Increasing prevalence of these diseases has surged clinical research activities, consequently propelling the demand for cell counting instruments and consumables. Government initiatives working to promote the development of cell therapeutics, wherein cell counting plays an imperative role, are also expanding growth prospects for the market.

An increase in the number of collaborations of research institutes with various public and private entities to promote R&D has provided a significant boost to growth. Growing number of proposed guidelines and recommendations for public and private laboratories to ensure high-quality standards and facilitate the generation of accurate results are likely to improve the adoption of instruments over the coming years.

For instance, in May 2021, the International Society for Stem Cell Research updated guidelines for the development of cell-based therapy and research. The proposed guidelines focus on all stages of R&D and improve the quality of preclinical studies. Technological advancements in these devices are also broadening growth prospects of the market. One of the promising technological advancements in differential cell counting is the ability to recognize blasts, immunoplatelet counting, detection of blasts, and reticulocyte fractions and stem cell counting with greater accuracy.

The advent of CD4+ T-cell counting technology has proven to be very useful as an indicator of immune responses and has been adopted to evaluate the success or failure of Anti-retroviral Therapy (ARV). Dedicated cytometers are present in the market to perform CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell enumeration, such as the FACSCount by Becton Dickinson is based on T-cell counting technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact industry growth. WBC count of the COVID-19 patient during admission is significantly correlated with the death of patients. A higher level of white blood count should be given further care in the COVID-19 treatment. The growing importance of cell count in patients suffering from COVID-19 has augmented the growth of the industry during the pandemic.

The development of enhanced informatics solutions and improved image analysis instruments such as optical or fluorescence microscopes have fueled the growth prospects of this market. These instruments are being increasingly adopted in low sample throughput laboratories and settings with limited resources, which is highly prevalent in developing economies, thereby broadening the scope for growth of the industry.

On the other hand, limited availability of skilled professionals is the critical growth-restraining factor of the market. The lack of skilled professionals can be attributed to a lack of training facilities and high training costs.

In order to improve this scenario, industry players are required to participate in the generation of training programs for software developed by these companies and encourage healthcare professionals and researchers to operate cell counting software. Moreover, the lack of standardization of these software tools also plays a key role in restricting researchers and healthcare professionals as every software differ in user interface.

Cell Counting Market Report Highlights

By product, consumables and accessories segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.14% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period

In the consumables and accessories segment, reagents held the largest revenue share of 56.3% in 2022. The large revenue share is attributed to the repeat purchase of these products for use during spectrophotometry, flow cytometry, and automated cell counting

The microplates sub-segment is poised to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Microplates are usually used for analyzing very low concentration samples. The increased consumption of these plates is attributed to the repeated need to use fresh plates for analyzing a new sample to prevent contamination

In the instruments segment, automated cell counters are anticipated to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. Benefits such as short testing time, reduced error occurrence, and inter-operator variability are expected to further increase the demand for automated counters

By application, the complete blood count segment held the largest revenue share of 59.1% in 2022. The large revenue share can be attributed to increasing incidence of blood disorders

In the end-use segment, research and academic institutes accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.6% in2022 owing to growing number of government initiatives focused on promoting R&D in various toxicology studies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

North America held the largest revenue share of over 37.6% owing to the increasing focus on biomedical and cancer research

