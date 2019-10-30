Global Cell Encapsulation Research Report 2019-2030
Oct 30, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies. It is worth mentioning that the study also provides insights on therapy products wherein other active drug substances have been encapsulated within living cells.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.
In addition, we have provided information on (potential) sales-based revenues generated by encapsulated cell therapies that are currently in late stages of development for the treatment of different chronic disorders, based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates, and expected pricing.
The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across
- [A] different therapeutic areas (eye disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, and oncological disorders)
- [B] target disease indications (ataxia telangiectasia, breast cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, head and neck cancer, macular telangiectasia, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's disease, and retinitis pigmentosa)
- [C] type of encapsulation material used (alginate-based microcapsules, cellulose hydrogels, medical-grade plastics, and red blood cells)
- [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).
To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapeutic products and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Companies Mentioned
- 24Haymarket
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- 4D Pharma
- Aarhus University Hospital
- Acer Therapeutics
- Activartis Biotech
- Activate Immunotherapy
- Adaptimmune
- Adicet Bio
- ADIRA
- Aduro Biotech
- Advent Bioservices
- Agency for Science, Technology and Research
- AgenTus Therapeutics
- Aldagen
- Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine
- Allife Medical Science and Technology
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Alsace BioValley
- Altor BioScience
- ALTuCELL
- AlzeCure Pharma
- Amgen
- Amphera
- AMVALOR
- Anhui Kedgene Biotechnology
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Anterogen
- apceth Biopharma
- Arbele
- ARCH Venture Partners
- Argos Therapeutics
- Asahi Glass Company
- ASAP Ventures
- Asset Management Partners
- Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Astellas Pharma
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Atelerix
- Athersys
- Atlanpole
- Atlantic Bio GMP
- Atreca
- Aurora Biopharma
- Australian Foundation for Diabetes Research
- Austrianova Singapore
- Autolus
- AVAX Technologies
- Axil Scientific
- Azellon Cell Therapeutics
- Bain Capital Life Sciences
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Basic Pharma
- Batavia Bioservices
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxalta
- Baxter International
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BBS Nanotechnology
- Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology
- Beijing Doing Biomedical
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology
- Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology
- Beijing Tricision Biotherapeutics
- Beike Biotechnology
- Bell Biosystems
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Beta-Cell
- Beta-O2 Technologies
- Betalin Therapeutics
- Beyond Type 1
- Bio Elpida
- BioAtla
- BioCardia
- Bioencapsulation Research Group
- Bioglex
- Bioinova
- Bioinspired Solutions
- BioLamina
- Bioneer
- BioNTech
- Biopredic
- BioRestorative Therapies
- BioTalentum
- BIOTECanada
- Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- bluebird bio
- Bone Therapeutics
- Bpifrance
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- Brammer Bio
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Brown University
- Caladrius Biosciences
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Calvert Crossland
- Cambridge Enterprise
- Capella Science
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Capsul
- Captain T Cell
- CardioCell
- Carina Biotech
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- Cartherics
- Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza
- Case Western Reserve University
- CBD Solutions
- Celgene
- Celixir
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cell Biotech
- Cell Cure Neurosciences
- Cell Genesys
- Cell Medica
- Cell Tech Pharmed
- Cellectis
- CellforCure
- Cellin Technologies
- CELLINK
- CellMed Health
- CellPraxis Bioengeneering
- CellProtect Biotechnology
- CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals
- CellProthera
- Cells for Cells
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellular Dynamics International
- Cellular Therapeutics
- Celularity
- Celyad
- Censo Biotechnologies
- Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland
- Centre for Cell and Gene Processing
- Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine
- Cesca Therapeutics
- Chamow & Associates
- Chardan Capital Markets
- Chengdu MedGenCell
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Medical Center
- CiMaas
- Clinical Network Services
- Cognate Bioservices
- Conkwest
- Cook Myosite
- Corestem
- Cornell University
- Covance
- Cowen Healthcare Investments
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- CRMI
- Cryosite
- CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services
- Cytopeutics
- Cytori Therapeutics
- Cytosen Therapeutics
- CytoSolv
- Cytovac
- CyTuVax
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DanDrit Biotech
- DCPrime
- Defymed
- Delta-Vir
- Dendreon
- DePuy Synthes
- Diatranz Otsuka
- DiscGenics
- Dolomite Microfluidics
- Duke-NUS Medical School
- Durham University
- East West Capital Partners
- Ecomeris
- Eight Roads Ventures
- Eli Lilly
- Elios Therapeutics
- EMMES
- Emory University
- Encellin
- Endocyte
- Epigem
- EryDel
- Erytech Pharma
- Ethicon
- Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development
- Eureka Therapeutics
- European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes
- Eutilex
- Evotec
- Exostem Biotec
- Exploit Technologies
- F-Prime Capital
- F1 Oncology
- Facet Life Sciences
- Fate Therapeutics
- Ferrer Internacional
- Fibrocell Technologies
- Fisher BioServices
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Flagship Pioneering
- Focus Gestioni
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Fortress Biotech
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
- FronTier Merchant Capital
- Gabriel Investments
- Gadeta
- Gamida Cell
- GC Cell
- Genentech
- Genextra
- Genzyme
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- GigaGen
- Giner Labs
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Global Cell Med
- Gloriana Therapeutics
- Glycostem Therapeutics
- Gradalis
- Graybug Vision
- Green Cross
- Greenwood Way Capital
- GRI Bio
- Guangzhou Trinomab Biotech
- H2M Capital
- Harvard Stem Cell Institute
- Heat Biologics
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Hemostemix
- HengRui YuanZheng Bio-Technology
- Histocell
- Histogenics
- Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
- Holostem Terapieavanzate
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute
- Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Biotech
- I&L Biosystems
- iCarTAB BioMed
- iCell Gene Therapeutics
- Imaging Endpoints
- Immatics
- Immetacyte
- Immune Therapeutics
- Immunicum
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Immunocore
- Immunovative Therapies
- Immutep
- IMpacting Research, INnovation and Technology
- ImStem Biotechnology
- Imvax
- iNanoBIT
- Incysus
- Inno Biologics
- Innogest Capital
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- inRegen
- Institute for Basic Sciences
- Institute of Virology at the University of Veterinary Medicine
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Intrexon
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Iowa State University
- IRCAD France
- Israel Innovation Authority
- Isto Biologics
- iThera Medical
- Ivy Life Sciences
- Janssen Biotech
- Japan Tissue Engineering
- JDRF
- Jean Lamour Institute
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- Juno Therapeutics
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- JW Biotechnology
- JW CreaGene
- Kadimastem
- Kangstem Biotech
- Kangwon National University
- Karolinska Institutet
- KBI Biopharma
- King's College London
- Kiromic
- Kite Pharma
- KTH Royal Institute of Technology
- Legend Biotech
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Leucid Bio
- Lifecells
- Likarda
- Lincoln Park Capital Fund
- Lion TCR
- Living Cell Technologies
- Living Pharma
- Longeveron
- Lonza
- Lowy Medical Research Institute
- Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
- Lund University
- LV Prasad Eye Institute
- Lon Brard Center
- Maine Medical Center
- Marino Biotechnology
- Marker Therapeutics
- Maryland Technology Development
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- MaSTherCell
- MaxCyte
- MaxiVAX
- Mayo Clinic
- McGill University
- MED-EL
- Medeor Therapeutics
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medicyte
- MediGene
- MedImmune
- MEDINET
- Medipost
- Mediso
- Medpace
- Medtronic
- MedVax Technologies
- Medytox
- Merck Serono
- Mesoblast
- Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
- MicroMecha
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Minovia Therapeutics
- Moderna Therapeutics
- MolecuVax
- MolMed
- Moraga Biotechnology
- MPM Capital
- Multimmune
- Mustang Bio
- Nantes-Atlantic National College of Veterinary Medicine, Food Science and Engineering
- NantKwest
- National Cancer Institute
- National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- National Council of Science and Technology, Mexico
- National Eye Institute
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute of Agricultural Research
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases
- National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
- National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders
- National Institutes of Health
- National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
- National Research Council of Canada
- National Science Foundation
- Nemours Alfred I duPont Hospital for Children
- Neopharm
- Network IR
- Neuralstem
- Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
- New York Blood Center
- Newable Private Investing
- Newcastle University
- NewLink Genetics
- Nikon CeLL innovation
- Nimesis Technology
- Nkarta Therapeutics
- Nohla Therapeutics
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Northeastern University
- Northern Therapeutics
- Northwest Biotherapeutics
- Novadip Biosciences
- NovaMatrix
- Novartis
- Novella Clinical
- Noveome Biotherapeutics
- Novo Nordisk
- Novoron Bioscience
- NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies
- Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences at the Oxford University
- Ohio State University
- OhioHealth
- OiDE BetaRevive
- Omega Ophthalmics
- OncoBioMed
- Oncodesign
- One Cell Systems
- OneVax
- Ontario Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Opexa Therapeutics
- Ophysio
- OptoRobotix
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Oregon Health and Science University
- Orphan Technologies
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory
- Oxford BioMedica
- Oxford Technology Management
- Parkwalk Advisors
- Paul Langerhans Institut Dresden
- PCI Services
- PDC*line Pharma
- Peak Capital Advisors
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics
- Pfizer
- PharmaBio
- PharmaCell
- PharmaCyte Biotech
- Pharmicell
- Philadelphia VA Medical Center
- Philips Healthcare
- Pinze Lifetechnology
- Pique Therapeutics
- PL BioScience
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Praxis Pharmaceutical
- Precision BioSciences
- Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology
- Profusa
- Promethera Biosciences
- Providence Investments
- Queen's University
- RA Capital Management
- Ramcon
- Ramot
- Regeneris Medical
- Regeneron
- Regeneus
- Regenics
- ReNeuron
- RHEACELL
- Rice University
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Roslin Cells
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Sanderling Ventures
- Sanofi
- Saronic Biotechnology
- Scientist.com
- Sclnow Biotechnology
- Scottish Investment Bank
- Seattle Genetics
- SEMIA
- Semma Therapeutics
- Sentien Biotechnologies
- Seraxis
- Sernova
- Servier
- Shanghai Bioray Laboratory
- Shanghai GeneChem
- Shanghai Houchao Biotechnology
- Shanghai iCELL Biotechnology
- Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology
- Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology
- Shenzhen BinDeBio
- Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology
- Sherpa InnoVentures
- Shionogi
- Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center
- Sigilon Therapeutics
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Single Cell Technology
- Sinobioway Cell Therapy
- Skanderbeg Capital Advisors
- SMT Bio
- Sofinnova Partners
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Sotio
- Sphere Fluidics
- SpherIngenics
- SQZ Biotechnologies
- Stanford University
- Statistecol Consultants
- Stem Cell Arabia
- StemBios Technologies
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Stemedica Cell Technologies
- Stempeutics Research
- Super-T Cell Cancer
- Surface Oncology
- Swiss Cancer League
- Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research
- Sylvatica Biotech
- SymbioCellTech
- Symbiose Biomaterials
- Tactiva Therapeutics
- Taiwan Bio Therapeutics
- Takara Bio
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Targazyme
- TC BioPharm
- TCR2 Therapeutics
- Technocampus Group
- Tella
- Terumo
- Tessa Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- TheraCyte
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies
- Tianjin Ever Union Biotechnology
- TiGenix
- TILT Biotherapeutics
- Tmunity Therapeutics
- TNK Therapeutics
- TotipotentRX
- TPG Capital
- TRACT Therapeutics
- TransCure BioServices
- Translational Drug Development
- Trinity College Dublin
- Triumvira Immunologics
- Tufts University
- Tulane University
- TVAX Biomedical
- TxCell
- United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- Universal Cells
- University Health Network
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- University of Alberta
- University of Arizona
- University of British Columbia
- University of California
- University of Cambridge
- University of Chicago
- University of Connecticut
- University of Delaware
- University of Florida
- University of Life Sciences, Lublin
- University of Lorraine
- University of Los Andes
- University of Louvain
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Miami
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina
- University of Northern Colorado
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Perugia
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Rochester
- University of Strathclyde
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin Madison
- University of Zurich
- Unum Therapeutics
- Uppsala University Hospital
- US Department of Defense
- US Stem Cell
- UZ Brussel
- UZ Leuven
- Vaccinogen
- Valorial
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VEGEPOLYS
- Vericel
- ViaCyte
- ViCapsys
- ViroMed
- ViruSure
- Viscofan BioEngineering
- Vissum
- Vor Biopharma
- W L Gore & Associates
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Werth Family Investment Associates
- Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
- WiSP Wissenschaftlicher Service Pharma
- Wuhan Sian Medical Technology
- Wuxi AppTec
- Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering
- Xcelthera
- Xellbiogene
- XEME Biopharma
- YposKesi
- Zelluna Immunotherapy
- Zhongguancun Lianchuang Medical Engineering Transformation Center
- Zimmer Biomet
- ZIOPHARM Oncology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktt5jj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article