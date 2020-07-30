Global Cell Expansion Market, Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Government Investments for Cell-based Research

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Expansion Market by Product (Reagent, Media, Flow Cytometer, Centrifuge, Bioreactor), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research, Cancer & Cell-based Research), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell expansion market is projected to reach USD 30.06 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 14.91 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.1%.



The report segments the cell expansion market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (consumables and instruments), cell type (human cells and animal cells), application (regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer and cell-based research and other applications), and end user (research institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the cell expansion market.



Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and government investments for cell-based research are set to drive the cell expansion market



Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities. On the other hand, ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



By instruments type, the cell expansion supporting equipment accounted for the fasted growing product segment of the cell expansion market



The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. The cell expansion supporting equipment market includes flow cytometers, cell counters and hemocytometers, centrifuges, and other supporting equipment. They are used in cell culture processes for isolating, culturing, scaling-up, and extracting biological products. These instruments are essential in laboratories and institutes for conducting research and analyzing the cell structure and function for cell therapy research.



By cell type, the human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market



Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs. The human cells segment accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market majorly due to the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell expansion market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing focus of players on emerging Asian markets, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising geriatric population, and government initiatives for infrastructural improvements of healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the cell expansion market in this region.



North America: the largest share of the cell expansion market



North America accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing government funding, rising research activates on stem cell therapies, growing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



