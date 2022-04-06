Global Cell Harvesting Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts - Promising Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Harvesting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period.

Cell harvesting is a next-generation technique that involves collection of stem cells from the culture media for R&D and therapeutic applications. Growth in the global market is spurred by of increasing investments in clinical, cell-based and regenerative medicine research.

The technique is likely to gain from rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with continuous expansion of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. Stem cell research is estimated to witness fastest growth as stem cells derived from the bone marrow hold potential to advance stem cell biology, regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies.

Stem cells are one of the latest entrants joining the race for COVID-19 cure. The therapy involves intravenous administration of MSCs derived from the human placenta to COVID-19 patients for boosting the immune response and helping the body in fighting the infection. The approach is being investigated by various researchers in the US and China, with some of them observing positive outcomes.



Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$284.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The Manual segment dominates market share owing to extensive adoption of these systems as a result of their affordable and user-friendly nature.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Million by 2026

The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. The US dominates market share due to increasing R&D investments and favorable government policies.

The US FDA has approved cord blood-based blood-forming stem cells for use in the US. These cells along with stem cells derived from the bone marrow are widely used in medical transplant procedures for treatment of cancer along with diseases related to the immune system and blood.

The Asia-Pacific market expansion is being driven by increasing R&D spending to develop new treatments, government policies favoring stem cell research, and public-private efforts to foster stem cell-based treatments.



