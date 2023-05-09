Global Cell Separation Technology Market Report 2023: Featuring Terumo, Merck, Miltenyi Biotec, Bio-Rad Laboratories & More

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Separation Technology Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell separation technologies market size attained a value of USD 10.61 billion in 2022. The market is likely to rise further at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period of 2023-2031, expected to attain a market value of USD 41.88 billion by 2031. The key factor contributing to the market growth include the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.



Cell Separation Technology Market: Introduction



Cell separation technology is a method used to isolate specific cells or populations of cells from a mixed population. It is a technique that is widely used in the fields of biotechnology and medicine to isolate and study specific cell types, such as stem cells or immune cells.



There are several methods of cell separation technology, including physical, chemical, and biological methods. Physical methods involve the use of physical forces, such as centrifugation or filtration, to separate cells based on their size, density, or other physical characteristics. Chemical methods use specific chemicals or ligands to separate cells based on their surface properties. Biological methods use specific antibodies or other biomolecules to selectively label, and separate cells based on their surface markers.



The uses of cell separation technology are varied and extensive. In basic research, cell separation is used to isolate and study specific cell types to better understand their function and behaviour. In clinical applications, cell separation technology is used to isolate and purify specific cells for transplantation or other therapeutic purposes. For example, stem cells can be isolated and purified using cell separation technology for use in regenerative medicine.



In addition, cell separation technology has important applications in diagnostics, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cancer cells can be separated from normal cells using specific biomarkers, allowing for early detection and targeted therapy.



Cell Separation Technology Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Product Type

Instruments

Centrifuges

Flow Cytometers

Filtration Systems

Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems

Others

Consumables

Reagents

Kits

Media

Sera

Beads

Disposables

Others

Market Breakup by Technology Type

Immunomagnetic Cell Separation

Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Microfluidic Cell Separation

Others

Market Breakup by Cell Type

Human Cells

Animals Cells

Market Breakup by Applications

Stem Cell Research

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cancer Research

Other

Market Breakup by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Cell Separation Technology Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Cell Separation Technology Market Scenario



The cell separation technology market has been driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in cell-based therapies.



As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is on the rise. This has led to a growing demand for more effective diagnostic tools and therapies, including those based on cell separation technology.



In addition, the trend towards personalized medicine has also driven market growth. With the increasing understanding of the genetic and molecular basis of diseases, there is a growing need for personalized treatments that target specific patient populations. Cell separation technology is a critical tool for isolating and studying specific cell populations, allowing for more targeted and effective therapies.



Advancements in cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapy, have also contributed to the growth of the cell separation technology market. These therapies require the isolation and purification of specific cell populations, which can be achieved through the use of cell separation technology.



Furthermore, the development of new technologies and products, such as microfluidics and magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), has also driven market growth. These new technologies offer improved accuracy and efficiency in cell separation, making the process faster and more reliable.



Overall, the cell separation technology market is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future, driven by these key factors as well as increasing investment in research and development. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing number of applications for cell separation technology are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



Key Players in the Global Cell Separation Technology Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the cell separation technology market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Terumo Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Merck KGaA,

Akadeum Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Carl Zeiss AG

General Electric

QIAGEN

IBA Lifesciences GmbH

Elveflow

MPR Associates

PerkinElmer Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Cell Separation Technology Market Overview



4 Global Cell Separation Technology Market Landscape



5 Global Cell Separation Technology Market Dynamics



6 Global Cell Separation Technology Market Segmentation



7 North America Cell Separation Technology Market



8 Europe Cell Separation Technology Market



9 Asia Pacific Cell Separation Technology Market



10 Latin America Cell Separation Technology Market



11 Middle East and Africa Cell Separation Technology Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis

14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Cell Separation Technology Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dylwmm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets