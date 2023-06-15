Global Cell Surface Markers Analysis Report 2023: High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects - Forecasts to 2030

15 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Surface Markers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cell Surface Markers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cell Surface Markers estimated at US$749.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$981.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PCR Arrays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $342.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Cell Surface Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$342.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cell Surface Markers: A Prelude
- Researchers Identify Over-Expression of CD8 Marker on Cytotoxic T-Cells in Patients with COVID-19 Infection
- Cell Surface Markers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Hospitals Eye on CRP as Diagnostic Marker to Distinguish Common Cold from COVID-19
- Robust Demand for Analytical Techniques and Focus on Timely Diagnosis Drive Growth of Global Cell Surface Markers Market
- Research Dominates Cell Surface Markers Market, Clinical Diagnostics to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Flow Cytometers Lead the Cell Surface Markers Market
- T and B Cells Dominate the Market
- Developed Regions: Major Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Drive Future Growth
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects
- Role of Flow Cytometry in Cell Line Development
- Multicolor Flow Cytometry Offers Perfect Option to Understand B-Cell Development
- Hematology Analyzers Gain Traction in Cell Surface Marker Identification
- Growing Hematology Analyzers Market Witnesses Steady Growth
- Key Technology Trends in Hematology Analyzers Market
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand For Cell Surface Markers
- Select Markers for Cancer Stem Cell Identification
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Use of CD Markers in Identification and Classification of Leukocyte Populations
- Most Common CD markers for Flow Cytometry
- Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity for Cell Surface Markers
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- RNA Sequencing Emerges as Potential Approach to Identify Cell Surface Markers for Enabling Precision Medicine
- Cell Surface Markers Grows Significantly in Stem Cell Research
- Select Cell Surface Markers Used in Stem Cell Identification and Characterization
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers Provide Useful Insights into Hematopoiesis
- Genetically Engineered CAR T-Cells Present Potential Weapon to Eliminate Cancer Stem Cells and Prevent Recurrence of Cancer
- Key Models
- CSC Population & Noteworthy Markers
- ALDH
- CD44
- CD90
- CD133
- EpCAM & EGFR
- Immunotherapy Targets Natural Killer Cells to Offer Hope for Cancer Patients
- Cell Surface Markers Identification Assumes Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Cell Surface Markers
- Clinical Management of Autoimmune Diseases
- Flow Cytometry Remains the Gold Standard in HIV Testing and Monitoring
- Increased Emphasis on Lab Automation Builds Opportunities
- Increasing Investments on Advanced Equipment in Disease Diagnosis Underpin Volume Growth
- Growing Focus on Data Management in Research Programs Extends Opportunities
- Rat Markers
- Lineage and Antibodies Specific Rat Markers
- Commonly Used Key Rat Markers by Antibodies and Research Area/Target Cell
- New Anti-Rat Antibodies Products Expand Scope of Applications
- ED Clone Anti-Rat Antibodies by Marker and Cell Type
- Rat Flow Cytometry Panels
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations & Advancements
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Grifols, S.A.
- Immucor, Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqlfhd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article