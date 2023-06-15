Global Cell Surface Markers Analysis Report 2023: High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Surface Markers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cell Surface Markers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cell Surface Markers estimated at US$749.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$981.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PCR Arrays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $342.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Cell Surface Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$342.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cell Surface Markers: A Prelude

Researchers Identify Over-Expression of CD8 Marker on Cytotoxic T-Cells in Patients with COVID-19 Infection

Cell Surface Markers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hospitals Eye on CRP as Diagnostic Marker to Distinguish Common Cold from COVID-19

Robust Demand for Analytical Techniques and Focus on Timely Diagnosis Drive Growth of Global Cell Surface Markers Market

Research Dominates Cell Surface Markers Market, Clinical Diagnostics to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Flow Cytometers Lead the Cell Surface Markers Market

T and B Cells Dominate the Market

Developed Regions: Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Uptake in Drug Discovery Applications Widens Market Prospects

Role of Flow Cytometry in Cell Line Development

Multicolor Flow Cytometry Offers Perfect Option to Understand B-Cell Development

Hematology Analyzers Gain Traction in Cell Surface Marker Identification

Growing Hematology Analyzers Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Key Technology Trends in Hematology Analyzers Market

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand For Cell Surface Markers

Select Markers for Cancer Stem Cell Identification

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Use of CD Markers in Identification and Classification of Leukocyte Populations

Most Common CD markers for Flow Cytometry

Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity for Cell Surface Markers

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

RNA Sequencing Emerges as Potential Approach to Identify Cell Surface Markers for Enabling Precision Medicine

Cell Surface Markers Grows Significantly in Stem Cell Research

Select Cell Surface Markers Used in Stem Cell Identification and Characterization

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers Provide Useful Insights into Hematopoiesis

Genetically Engineered CAR T-Cells Present Potential Weapon to Eliminate Cancer Stem Cells and Prevent Recurrence of Cancer

Key Models

CSC Population & Noteworthy Markers

ALDH

CD44

CD90

CD133

EpCAM & EGFR

Immunotherapy Targets Natural Killer Cells to Offer Hope for Cancer Patients

Cell Surface Markers Identification Assumes Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Cell Surface Markers

Clinical Management of Autoimmune Diseases

Flow Cytometry Remains the Gold Standard in HIV Testing and Monitoring

Increased Emphasis on Lab Automation Builds Opportunities

Increasing Investments on Advanced Equipment in Disease Diagnosis Underpin Volume Growth

Growing Focus on Data Management in Research Programs Extends Opportunities

Rat Markers

Lineage and Antibodies Specific Rat Markers

Commonly Used Key Rat Markers by Antibodies and Research Area/Target Cell

New Anti-Rat Antibodies Products Expand Scope of Applications

ED Clone Anti-Rat Antibodies by Marker and Cell Type

Rat Flow Cytometry Panels

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Grifols, S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

