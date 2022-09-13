Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy (T-Cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Therapies, Tumor Cell Therapies, Stem Cell Therapies), By Source of Cell, By Scale of Operation, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market was valued at USD3123.44 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 12.0% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to reach market value of USD6015.09 million by 2026F. The market growth can be attributed to advancing biopharmaceutical industries across the globe.

Moreover, increasing dependency on cell therapy and thus therapeutics & pharmaceutical products for the efficient treatment of the patients suffering from critical diseases and conditions is also supporting the growth of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the next five years.

Additionally, growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer disease, along with lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes that further deteriorates immunity of the humans further contributes to the growth of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the future five years.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market based on therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to cell therapy manufacturing

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy

T-Cell Therapies

Dendritic Cell Therapies

Tumor Cell Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source of Cell

Autologous

Allogenic

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source

In-House

Contract Manufacturing

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Diseases

Others

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



7. North America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



8. Europe Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



10. South America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Clinical Trials



15. Patent Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

JSR Life Sciences LLC (KBI Biopharma Inc)

Waisman Center (Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

Oxford Biomedica Plc

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Institut Merieux (ABL Inc.)

BioCentriq

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics)

Amgen Inc.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq9z3d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets