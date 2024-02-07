Global Cellular IoT Connectivity Industry Report 2022-2023 and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring AT&T, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Telef?nica, Verizon, and Vodafone

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellular IoT Connectivity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellular IoT connectivity sector is surging ahead with telecom giants driving expansion through significant new additions in both connections and revenue streams, according to a newly added comprehensive analysis available on our website. The sector is undergoing rapid transformation even as 2G and 3G networks begin to wind down, paving the way for more advanced cellular technologies.

Recent data points to an impressive ascent in global 4G adoption rates, with NB-IoT showcasing a highly accelerated growth trajectory in key markets such as China. As of 2023, 5G has made its commercial debut across many advanced economies, covering regions like APAC, North America, Europe, LATAM, and EMEA, and continues to gain ground in emerging markets.

Key findings from the study include:

Projecting an ascent in total cellular IoT market revenue from $8.3 billion in 2022 to an estimated $15.6 billion by 2028.

in 2022 to an estimated by 2028. An expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Major growth in LTE-M adoption across the United States .

Industry Leaders Spearheading Cellular IoT Advancements

Telecom stalwarts, namely China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefónica, are at the forefront of this expansion. These operators not only provide robust connectivity services but are also creating value by forging ecosystems. Collaborations with cloud providers, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers are fostering innovation in next-gen solutions, including 5G RedCap and diverse NTNs.

The breadth of use cases for cellular IoT is expanding, encompassing everything from simple, low-data deployments to high-throughput, low-latency devices, and latency-sensitive applications fueling edge computing growth. Insights from the study chunk the forecast analysis into various segments, looking closely at protocol types, verticals, and regional impacts on revenue and IoT connections through 2028.

Growth Opportunities Span Diverse Applications

The cellular IoT market is not limited to typical consumer applications; enterprise use cases are equally benefitting from the technology's maturation. As IoT ecosystems evolve, companies are positioned to leverage opportunities across a proliferation of industries, driving innovation and unlocking operational efficiencies.

This detailed exploration of the cellular IoT landscape provides future-facing insights that stakeholders in telecommunications, IoT development, and associated businesses will find integral to planning and strategizing for the coming years. The full analysis underscores the remarkable potential of cellular IoT connectivity as an enduring pillar of technological advancement.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for Efficient and Accident-Free Transportation

Growth Opportunity 2 - IoT/AI/ML Inferencing for Computer Vision and Other Analytics-as-a-Service Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Industry 4.0 Solutions for Enhanced Productivity and Zero Accidents

Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart City Applications to Serve Citizens Better and Reduce Costs and Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Telecom Operators - Company Profiles

AT&T

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

Verizon

Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cellular Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Segmentation by Connectivity Protocol

Key Competitors

Key Questions Addressed

Growth Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Cumulative IoT Connections Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Connectivity Protocol

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Cumulative IoT Connections by Connectivity Protocol

Cumulative IoT Connections by Region

Cumulative IoT Connections by Vertical

Revenue and Cumulative IoT Connections Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Connectivity Protocol

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Cumulative IoT Connections Share

Cumulative IoT Connections Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0eady

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets