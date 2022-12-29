Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion in 2026 - Cellular IoT Gateway Industry continues its Consolidation Journey

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cellular IoT gateway market to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2026

The analyst has done a major survey among all the cellular IoT gateway vendors and found that the global cellular IoT gateway market was worth approximately US$ 1.15 billion in 2021, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year.

The analyst estimates that shipments of cellular IoT gateways will grow from 4.5 million units in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 percent to reach 8.0 million units in 2026. The report also includes vendor market shares and market forecasts for the IoT module market.

More than 4.5 million cellular IoT gateways were shipped globally during 2021, at a total market value of approximately US$ 1.15 billion. Annual sales grew at a rate of 14 percent as demand recovered following the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry experienced at the same time constrained supply of key components like cellular modules and CPUs, resulting in extended delivery times.

Sales growth has continued into 2022 but will likely slowdown in 2023 as economic conditions tighten across the main regions. Until 2026, annual revenues from the sales of cellular IoT gateways is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 percent to reach US$ 2.18 billion at the end of the forecast period.

Cellular IoT gateways include general-purpose routers, gateways and modems that provide primary or failover cellular connectivity to devices in a local network. The product category has evolved over the past decades from simple networking devices to aggregation points for devices, implementing advanced functionality for security and edge computing. The market is driven by the growing need to connect assets and work forces in remote and temporary locations as enterprises digitalise their operations.

Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson since late 2020, is the clear leader in the space and differentiates itself by selling its routers combined with software and services exclusively through a subscription model. Teltonika Networks is the runner up and achieved the highest growth rate in the industry of close to 100 percent.

Other vendors that hold significant market shares are Cisco, Sierra Wireless and Digi International. These five vendors generated US$ 625 million in combined annual revenues from the sales of cellular IoT gateways and routers and hold a market share of 54 percent.

Other important vendors include MultiTech, Lantronix, Systech and Casa Systems in the US; InHand Networks, Peplink, Hongdian, Robustel and Advantech in Asia-Pacific; and HMS Networks, NetModule, Matrix Electronica, Westermo and RAD in the EMEA region. The European and Asia Pacific markets are fragmented with a large number of small and medium sized players that generate annual revenues in the range of US$ 5-25 million.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 32 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 15 module vendors.

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices.

Price comparisons between IoT gateway vendors.

Market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT gateways?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the cellular IoT gateway market?

How does the IoT gateway market differ between regions?

Which applications are suitable for the cellular IoT gateway form factor?

How will 5G NR affect the IoT gateway market?

Which cellular IoT module vendors are also active on this market?

How will the cellular IoT gateway market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 IoT Networking and Communications

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The IoT technology stack

1.2 Gateways, routers and modems

1.3 Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

1.3.1 Cellular IoT hardware value chain

1.3.2 Carrier, industry and region specific certifications

1.4 Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

1.4.1 2G mobile networks

1.4.2 3G/4G mobile networks

1.4.3 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.4.4 5G networks

1.4.5 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.4.6 Cost comparison for cellular and LPWA technologies

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market forecasts

2.1.1 The embedded cellular IoT module market and vendor market shares

2.1.1 Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

2.1.3 The cellular IoT gateway market and vendor market shares

2.1.4 Cellular IoT gateway market analysis and forecasts

2.2 Market trends

2.2.1 Transportation is the largest cellular IoT gateway end market

2.2.2 5G router shipments are set to accelerate in 2023

2.2.3 Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for resilient connectivity

2.2.4 Private cellular networks to expand the addressable market for IoT gateways

2.2.5 Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

2.2.6 Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradability

2.2.7 Sales growth accelerates as supply constraints ease

2.2.8 The cellular IoT gateway industry continues its consolidation journey

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Cellular IoT gateway vendors

3.1.1 Acksys

3.1.2 ADLINK Technology

3.1.3 Advantech

3.1.4 Belden

3.1.5 Casa Systems

3.1.6 Cisco

3.1.7 Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

3.1.8 Digi International

3.1.9 Eurotech

3.1.10 Four-Faith Communication Technology

3.1.11 HMS Networks

3.1.12 Hongdian

3.1.13 InHand Networks

3.1.14 INSYS Microelectronics

3.1.15 Lantronix

3.1.16 Matrix Electronica

3.1.17 MB Connect Line (Red Lion)

3.1.18 MC Technologies

3.1.19 Milesight

3.1.20 Moxa

3.1.21 MultiTech

3.1.22 NetModule (Belden)

3.1.23 Option (Crescent)

3.1.24 Peplink

3.1.25 Queclink Wireless Solutions

3.1.26 RAD

3.1.27 Red Lion

3.1.28 Robustel

3.1.29 Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

3.1.30 Systech Corporation

3.1.31 Teltonika Networks

3.1.32 Westermo

3.2 Cellular IoT module vendors

3.2.1 Cheerzing

3.2.2 China Mobile IoT

3.2.3 Fibocom

3.2.4 Gosuncn WeLink

3.2.5 MeiG Smart Technology

3.2.6 Murata

3.2.7 Neoway

3.2.8 Nordic Semiconductor

3.2.9 Quectel

3.2.10 Rolling Wireless

3.2.11 Sierra Wireless

3.2.12 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

3.2.13 Telit

3.2.14 Thales

3.2.15 u-blox

3.2.16 Other cellular IoT module vendors

