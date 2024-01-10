Global Cellulite Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Leading Players - Merz Pharma, Hologic, Syneron Medical, Zimmer Aesthetics, Alma Lasers, Cymedics, and Nubway

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulite Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure Type (Non-invasive, Minimally Invasive, Topical), By Cellulite Type (Soft, Hard, Edematous), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulite treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing obesity rate globally and improved safety & efficacy of the treatments are some of the major growth drivers for the market. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the aesthetic industry, including the market for cellulite treatments.

Government regulations and lockdowns in all countries negatively affected the global economy. According to the Plastic Surgery Statistics report for 2020, around 86,350 cellulite treatment procedures were performed in the U. S. The report also showed a decline of 24% in cellulite procedures from 2019 to 2020.



The market growth is further expected to be fueled by the introduction of innovative products in the industry. For instance, in January 2021, Candela Corporation announced the availability of the FDA-approved Frax Pro system. It is the first platform that features skin resurfacing with Frax 1940 and Frax 1550 applicators. These applicators stimulate new collagen growth by targeting different skin layers.



In June 2020, Soliton, a medical device company, announced positive results for cellulite clinical trials. The trial examined 20 to 30-minute noninvasive treatment with a rapid acoustic pulse device and it was applied to study the participant's skin without using anesthesia. The company also reported that it would be including the study results in the marketing application to the U. S. FDA.



The market is anticipated to witness significant business activities such as mergers & acquisitions and strategic collaborations during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the emphasis on market consolidation by established players to limit competitive rivalry. For instance, according to an article by Investor's Business Daily, Inc., Allergan is estimated to seek collaboration with Endo International for international marketing of Endo's cellulite treatment. This collaboration is anticipated to complement the body contouring and aesthetic portfolio of Allergan.



Cellulite Treatment Market Report Highlights

Based on procedure type, the non-invasive treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.7% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The increased accessibility of this procedure and ongoing research and development activities are key factors contributing to the growing popularity of this treatment.

Based on cellulite type, the soft cellulite segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 46.4% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the clinics and beauty centers segment held the largest revenue of 65.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of cellular formation and other aesthetic-related conditions

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a share of 35.6% due to advanced techniques and the availability of skilled professionals. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period due to lower treatment costs, rising disposable income, and an increasing prevalence of obesity

Some of the major industry players include

Merz Pharma

Hologic, Inc. (Cynosure)

Syneron Medical

Zimmer Aesthetics

Alma Lasers

Cymedics

Nubway

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cellulite Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Cellulite Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Cellulite Treatment: Procedure Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Cellulite Treatment Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Non-invasive treatment

4.4. Minimally invasive treatment

4.5. Topical treatment



Chapter 5. Cellulite Treatment: Cellulite Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

5.3. Soft cellulite

5.4. Hard cellulite

5.5. Edematous cellulite



Chapter 6. Cellulite Treatment: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Cellulite Treatment Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Clinics and beauty centers



Chapter 7. Cellulite Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Cellulite Treatment Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

