Global Cellulose Acetate Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 4.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cellulose acetate is a chemical product produced by the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst (sulphuric acid). Cellulose acetate is biodegradable and is used as a replacement of plastics in various industries. The product is primarily used in the production of cigarette filter tow, as it helps in removing tar and nicotine while maintaining favorable taste to the smoker.



Rising number of smokers, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India represents a key factor driving the market. Some of the other major drivers include its rising demand in textiles and apparels, growing usage of cellulose acetate in home furnishing products and its rising application as a biodegradable plastic in various other industries. The industry, however, faces some challenges as well. This includes its declining demand in photographic films and in its major end-application i.e. cigarette filters as a result of the rising awareness on the negative health impacts of smoking.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the Global Cellulose Acetate market. Some of the major players include: Eastman chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical Properties

4.3 Chemical Properties

4.4 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cellulose Acetate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.4.1 Asia Pacific

5.4.1.1 Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 Market Trends

5.4.4.2 Market Forecast

5.4.5 Latin America

5.4.5.1 Market Trends

5.4.5.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.5.1 Cigarette Filters

5.5.1.1 Market Trends

5.5.1.2 Market Forecast

5.5.2 LCD

5.5.2.1 Market Trends

5.5.2.2 Market Forecast

5.5.3 Yarn

5.5.3.1 Market Trends

5.5.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5.4 Coatings, Plastics and Films

5.5.4.1 Market Trends

5.5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.6 Price Analysis

5.6.1 Price Indicators

5.6.2 Price Structure

5.6.3 Price Trends

5.6.4 Price Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Raw Material

7.2 Cellulose Acetate Manufacturers

7.3 Distributors

7.4 Exporters

7.5 End Users



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Threat of New Entrants

8.4 Degree of Rivalry

8.5 Threat of Substitutes



9 Trade Data

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports



10 Cellulose Acetate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirement

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

10.6 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



11 Cellulose Acetate: Feedstock Analysis

11.1 Cellulose

11.1.1 Market Analysis

11.1.2 Price Analysis

11.1.3 Market Forecast

11.2 Acetic Acid

11.2.1 Market Analysis

11.2.2 Price Analysis

11.2.3 Market Forecast

11.3 Key Feedstock Suppliers



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Key Player Profiles

12.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company

12.3.2 Solvay

12.3.3 Celanese Corporation

12.3.4 Daicel Corporation

12.3.5 China National Tobacco Corporation

12.3.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.3.7 Sichuan Push Acetati Co.,Ltd

12.3.8 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

12.3.9 Sappi Limited



