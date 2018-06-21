Global Cellulose Acetate Markets 2016-2024: Cigarette Filter Tow, Textile Fibers, Photographic Film, Film & Sheet Castings, Molding & Extrusion, Surface Coatings and Inks & Reprographic Formulations

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cellulose Acetate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellulose Acetate in Metric Tons by the following Applications:
- Cigarette Filter Tow
- Textile Fibers
- Photographic Film
- Film & Sheet Castings
- Molding & Extrusion
- Surface Coatings
- Inks & Reprographic Formulations
The report profiles 11 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cellulose Acetate: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Changing Tide in the Global Cigarette Market Drags Down Cellulose Acetate Consumption
Mono Cellulose Acetate Filters Dominate Cigarette Filters Market
Stringent Regulations Bring in New Opportunities
Technological Advancements Expand Scope of CA beyond Cigarettes Market
Advance Biotech Applications
Pharmaceutical Coating Processes
Select Pharmaceuticals Containing Cellulose Acetate
Resurgent Shipments of LCD TVs Boosts Demand for Tri-Acetyl Cellulose
Electrospun CA Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
Cellulose Acetate Fibers with C-dots also Suitable as pH-sensors
Novel Cellulose Acetate Membranes Developed for Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plants
Researchers Develop Ultra Filtration Membranes Using CA Base Polymer with Activated Carbon Modifier
Cellulose Acetate Membranes
Important Component of Electrophoresis
Bioplastics: A Niche Market
Ocalio
A Cellulose Acetate Biopolymer for Injection Molding Applications
Modified Cellulose Acetate Foams
Suitable Alternatives for Replacing Oil-based Polymer Foam
Properties of Select Plasticizers Suitable for External Plasticization of Cellulose Acetate
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Capacity Issues Torment Acetate Tow Industry
Falling Demand Compels Capacity Correction
Global Assets of Celanese and Blackstone
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Celanese and Blackstone to Form Acetate Tow Joint Venture
Solvay Divests Acetow Business
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Merges Consolidated Subsidiaries
Eastman Chemical Launches Naia Cellulose Acetate Filament Fiber
Eastman Chemical to Sell Stake in Primester Cellulose Acetate Flake Joint
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 11 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 17)
- The United States (3)
- Japan (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f49xr6/global_cellulose?w=5
