Global Cellulose Microfibers and Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2023: Demand in Tons Per Market, Current and Forecast to 2033

Mar 15, 2023, 19:30 ET
The "The Global Market for Cellulose Microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose) and Cellulose Nanofibers (Nanofibrillated Cellulose) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose is the main component of plant cell walls and a natural polymer. It is bio-based, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable, carbon binding and safe for people and the environment and is an important product for the replacement of fossil-based materials.
The market for bio-based and biodegradable cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose) has experienced strong growth in the last decade and this trend is expected to continue with the growth in the circular bio-based economy.
The market for cellulose nanofibers (Nanofibrillated Cellulose ) has also experienced significant recent growth, especially in Asia. Cellulose nanofibers are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.
They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.
Report contents include:
Cellulose microfiber (Microfibrillated Cellulose) market
- Opportunities in cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
- Recycling of
- cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
- Global production capacities, by Microfibrillated Cellulose producer, current and planned.
- Commercialized products on the market incorporating cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
- Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
- Cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose) pricing.
- Market analysis for cellulose microfibers in:
- Textiles.
- Paper and packaging.
- Hygiene/non-wovens.
- Personal care.
- Paints and coatings.
- Analysis of alternative feedstocks (non-wood fibres, textile waste etc.).
- Profiles of 58 cellulose microfibers companies. Companies profiled include Borregaard Chemcell, Daicel Corporation, Fiberlean, Klabin, Norkse Skog, Sappi Biotech, Stora Enso, Suzano and Valmet.
Cellulose nanofiber (Nanofibrillated Cellulose) market
- Opportunities in cellulose nanofibers (Nanofibrillated Cellulose).
- Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.
- Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.
- CNF applications by industry.
- Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
- Cellulose nanofibers pricing.
- Markets analysis for CNFs in Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives.
- Profiles of 121 cellulose nanofibers companies. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine and Seiko PMC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Feedstocks
1.2.1 Wood
1.2.2 Plant
1.2.3 Tunicate
1.2.4 Algae
1.2.5 Bacteria
1.3 Cellulose fibers
1.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
1.3.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants
1.3.2.1 Seed fibers
1.3.2.1.1 Cotton
1.3.2.1.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.2 Kapok
1.3.2.1.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.3 Luffa
1.3.2.2 Bast fibers
1.3.2.2.1 Jute
1.3.2.2.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.2 Hemp
1.3.2.2.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.3 Flax
1.3.2.2.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.4 Ramie
1.3.2.2.4.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.5 Kenaf
1.3.2.2.5.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3 Leaf fibers
1.3.2.3.1 Sisal
1.3.2.3.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3.2 Abaca
1.3.2.3.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4 Fruit fibers
1.3.2.4.1 Coir
1.3.2.4.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.2 Banana
1.3.2.4.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.3 Pineapple
1.3.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
1.3.2.5.1 Rice fiber
1.3.2.5.2 Corn
1.3.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed
1.3.2.6.1 Switch grass
1.3.2.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
1.3.2.6.3 Bamboo
1.3.2.6.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
1.3.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers
1.3.4 Ionic liquids
1.4 Cellulose nanofibers
1.4.1 Properties
1.4.2 Applications
1.5 Cellulose filaments
1.6 Pricing
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE MICROFIBERS) MARKET
2.1 Production capacities 2022
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2033 (tons)
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Products
2.5 Paperboard and packaging
2.5.1 Market overview
2.5.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.6 Textiles
2.6.1 Market overview
2.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.7 Personal care
2.7.1 Market overview
2.7.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.8 Paints and coatings
2.8.1 Market overview
2.8.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.9 Other markets
3 NANOFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS) MARKET
3.1 Market supply chain
3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2022, in metric tons by producer
3.3 Products
3.4 Packaging
3.4.1 Market overview
3.4.2 Applications
3.4.2.1 Reinforcement and barrier
3.4.2.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films
3.4.2.3 Paperboard coatings
3.4.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.5 Textiles
3.5.1 Market overview
3.5.2 Applications
3.5.2.1 CNF deodorizer and odour reducer (antimicrobial) in adult and child diapers
3.5.2.2 Footwear
3.5.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.6 Hygiene and sanitary products
3.6.1 Applications
3.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
3.7 Composites
3.7.1 Market overview
3.7.2 Applications
3.7.2.1 Automotive composites
3.7.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging
3.7.2.3 Barrier packaging
3.7.2.4 Thermal insulation composites
3.7.2.5 Construction composites
3.7.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.8 Automotive
3.8.1 Market overview
3.8.2 Applications
3.8.2.1 Composites
3.8.2.2 Tires
3.8.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.9 Construction
3.9.1 Market overview
3.9.2 Applications
3.9.2.1 Sandwich composites
3.9.2.2 Cement additives
3.9.2.3 Pump primers
3.9.2.4 Thermal insulation and damping
3.9.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.10 Biomedicine and healthcare
3.10.1 Market overview
3.10.2 Applications
3.10.2.1 Wound dressings
3.10.2.2 Drug delivery stabilizers
3.10.2.3 Tissue engineering scaffolds
3.10.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.11 Paints and coatings
3.11.1 Market overview
3.11.2 Applications
3.11.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.12 Aerogels
3.12.1 Market overview
3.12.2 Global market in tons to 2033
3.13 Oil and gas
3.13.1 Market overview
3.13.2 Applications
3.13.2.1 Oil recovery applications (fracturing fluid)
3.13.2.2 CNF Membranes for separation
3.13.2.3 Oil and gas fluids additives
3.13.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.14 Filtration
3.14.1 Market overview
3.14.2 Applications
3.14.2.1 Membranes for selective absorption
3.14.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.15 Personal care
3.15.1 Market overview
3.15.1.1 Rheological modifying agents
3.15.2 Applications
3.15.2.1 Food additives
3.15.2.2 Pickering stabilizers
3.15.2.3 Hydrogels
3.15.2.4 Cosmetics and skincare
3.15.3 Global market in tons to 2033
4 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (121 company profiles)
6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
6.1 Report scope
6.2 Research methodology
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 525 Solutions, Inc.
- Aichemist Metal Inc.
- ANPOLY, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Azul Energy
- Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.
- Betulium Oy
- BIO-LUTIONS International AG
- Biotecam
- Birla Cellulose
- BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
- Blue BioFuels, Inc.
- Borregaard ChemCell
- Cass Materials Pty Ltd
- Ceapro, Inc.
- Cellfion AB
- CELLiCON B.V.
- Cellucomp Ltd.
- Cellulose Lab
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)
- CH Bioforce
- Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
- CIRC
- Circular Systems
- CNNT
- CreaFill Fibers Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
- Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.
- Denso Corporation
- DIC
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Evolgene Genomics SL
- Evrnu
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Fillerbank Limited
- FineCell Sweden AB
- Freyzein
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
- Gen Corporation
- GenCrest Bio Products
- Glamarium OU Technologies
- Granbio Technologies
- GreenNano Technologies Inc.
- GS Alliance Co. Ltd.
- Guilin Qihong Technology
- Hansol Paper., Ltd.
- Harvest Nano, Inc.
- Hattori Shoten K.K.
- HeiQ Materials AG
- Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
- Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
- Honext Material SL
- i-Compology Corporation
- Infinited Fiber Company Oy
- Inspidere B.V.
- InventWood
- Ioncell Oy
- JeNaCell GmbH (Evonik)
- Kami Shoji Company
- Kao Corporation
- Kelheim Fibres
- Klabin S.A.
- KOS 21
- KRI, Inc.
- Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
- Lenzing AG
- LIST Technology AG
- Lixea
- Maniwa Biochemical
- Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.
- Marusumi Paper Company Limited
- Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.
- Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
- Metsa Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
- Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.
- Moorim P&P
- Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.
- MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.
- NANOGRAFI Co. Inc
- Nanollose Ltd
- National Research Company
- Natural Friend
- Nature Costech Co., Ltd.
- Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Group, Inc.
- Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd
- Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Noosa Fiber
- Nordic Bioproducts Group
- Norske Skog ASA
- Ocean TuniCell AS
- Oita CELENA Co., Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Omura Paint Co., Ltd.
- Onkyo Corporation
- Orange Fiber S.r.l.
- Organic Disposables
- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic
- Performance BioFilaments Inc
- PhotoCide Protection, Inc.
- Re:newcell
- Releaf Paper
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- Ripro Corporation
- Rise Innventia AB
- Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd
- Sappi Limited
- SaXcell BV
- Seiko PMC Corporation
- Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
- Shinwa Kako KK
- Simplifyber, Inc.
- Smartfiber AG
- Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
- Spinnova Oyj
- Starlite Co., Ltd.
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Sugino Machine Limited
- Suzano (Woodspin)
- Svilosa AD
- Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd
- Take Cite Co., Ltd.
- Tentok Paper Co. Ltd
- The Hurd Co
- The Japan Steel Works Ltd
- Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.
- Toagosei Co. Ltd.
- Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.
- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- TPS, Inc
- TreeToTextile
- TS Tech Co., Ltd.
- Ube Industries, Ltd.
- Unitika Co., Ltd.
- University of Maine Process Development Center
- UPM Biocomposites
- UPM-Kymmene Corporation
- US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)
- Valmet Oyj
- VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc
- Verso Corporation
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
- Weidmann Fiber Technology
- Woodly Ltd.
- Worn Again Technologies
- Xylocel Oy
- Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.
- Zelfo Technology GmbH
- Zeoform
- Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.
- ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd
