Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market Size/Demand Envisaged to Reach USD 23,738.98 Million By 2032, at 39.0% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Cellulosic Ethanol Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Feedstock (Agricultural Residue, Forest Residue, Energy Crops, and Municipal Solid Waste); By Application; By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global cellulosic ethanol market size/share was valued at USD 885.82 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 23,738.98 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period."

What is Cellulosic Ethanol? How Big is Cellulosic Ethanol Market Size & Share?

Overview

Cellulosic ethanol is a second-generation biofuel that is made by transforming vegetation inappropriate for human intake into ethyl alcohol. The rapidly rising demand for the cellulosic ethanol market can be attributed to the fact that whereas first-generation biofuels utilize consumable feedstock such as corn, cellulosic ethanol can be made using raw materials such as wood, grass, or non-edible plant parts.

Growth in demand for renewable and maintainable energy sources, the upswing in the requirement to lessen greenhouse gas emissions, and the application of government approach and motives that inspire the usage of biofuels are critical factors propelling the market statistics. Cellulose ethanol is a kind of biofuel derived from cellulose, a systemic constituent of plant cell walls. Therefore, growth in interest in advancing contemporary and optional feedstock for biofuel production will supplement market progress.

Request Sample Copy of Cellulosic Ethanol Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulosic-ethanol-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Novozymes

Alliance Bio-Products

Enerkem

Iogen Corporation

BlueFire Renewables

DowDuPont

Etip Bioenergy

Shandong Longlive

Aemetis

GranBio Group

Abengoa Bioenergy

Beta Renewables

Borregaard

Clariant International

INEOS Group

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulosic-ethanol-market/request-for-sample

Key Market Drivers

Advancement of rural economies : Cellulosic ethanol is a prospective replacement for gasoline and grain-dependent ethanol in automobiles. The cellulosic ethanol market size is expanding due to the development of the market reinforces the advancement of rural economies and gives rise to employment. R&D activities on cellulosic ethanol have, up till now have, been accepted by a restrictive number of developed countries and is a handful of big economies such as Brazil , China , and India .

: Cellulosic ethanol is a prospective replacement for gasoline and grain-dependent ethanol in automobiles. The cellulosic ethanol market size is expanding due to the development of the market reinforces the advancement of rural economies and gives rise to employment. R&D activities on cellulosic ethanol have, up till now have, been accepted by a restrictive number of developed countries and is a handful of big economies such as , , and . Origin of renewable energy : Cellulosic ethanol is becoming more favorable as it is an outstanding origin of renewable energy. The commodification of cellulosic biofuels and the urgent requirement for environmental preservation encourage the cellulosic ethanol market growth.

: Cellulosic ethanol is becoming more favorable as it is an outstanding origin of renewable energy. The commodification of cellulosic biofuels and the urgent requirement for environmental preservation encourage the cellulosic ethanol market growth. Growth in the agricultural sector : Cellulosic ethanol is being notably encouraged across several countries to diminish or lessen the country's dependence on imported oil, and notable growth in the agrarian industry covering many developing countries such as India , Brazil , China , and Indonesia together with growing existence of positioning extensive scaled commodified plants to assemble these kinds of methanol are the prominent factors projected to strengthen the market growth.

: Cellulosic ethanol is being notably encouraged across several countries to diminish or lessen the country's dependence on imported oil, and notable growth in the agrarian industry covering many developing countries such as , , , and together with growing existence of positioning extensive scaled commodified plants to assemble these kinds of methanol are the prominent factors projected to strengthen the market growth. Climate change: The cellulosic ethanol market sales are soaring as many resourcefulness for cellulosic ethanol are being propelled by growing worries over anthropogenic climate change, which is extremely prompted by proof of growing temperatures and their human causes.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulosic-ethanol-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Trends Influencing the Market

First-generation biofuel : Ethanol and biodiesel are two prominent transport biofuels. An edible feedstock is broadly utilized to make first-generation biofuel. The production of ethanol essentially includes the fermentation of sugar and starches normally obtained from crops such as corn, sugarcane, or wheat.

: Ethanol and biodiesel are two prominent transport biofuels. An edible feedstock is broadly utilized to make first-generation biofuel. The production of ethanol essentially includes the fermentation of sugar and starches normally obtained from crops such as corn, sugarcane, or wheat. Lessening of greenhouse gas discharge : In October 2022 , Honeywell International initiated contemporary ethanol to jet fuel filtering technology authorizing viable aviation fuel production from cellulosic, corn-based, and sugar-based ethanol. The technology can lessen greenhouse gas discharge by about 80% to encounter SAF production goals.

: In , Honeywell International initiated contemporary ethanol to jet fuel filtering technology authorizing viable aviation fuel production from cellulosic, corn-based, and sugar-based ethanol. The technology can lessen greenhouse gas discharge by about 80% to encounter SAF production goals. Eco-friendly alternatives: Closing out of traditional fuel-dependent vehicles globally predominantly due to streaming demand and reach for eco-friendly options, together with advancing second-generation bioethanol production and consumption of many types of biofuels, particularly in the aviation industry, will generate notable growth occasions for the market.

Segmental Analysis

The energy crop segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR

The energy crop segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR. Cellulosic ethanol market demand is on the rise as the increasing existence and demand for biomass to produce renewable fuels and consistently expanding consciousness of the requirement to lessen greenhouse gases and carbon emissions covering the globe.

The gasoline segment dominated the market

The gasoline segment held a substantial market revenue share. Cellulosic ethanol market trends include the consistent leap in the global population, the escalation in the number of automobiles in both advanced and advancing nations globally, and the uncomplicated obtainability of gasoline in the market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulosic-ethanol-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Report Scope & Segments

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 23,738.98 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,228.73 Million Expected CAGR Growth 39.0% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Novozymes A/S, Alliance Bio-Products Inc., Enerkem Inc., Iogen Corporation, BlueFire Renewables Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Etip Bioenergy, Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology, Aemetis Inc., GranBio Group, DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC, Abengoa Bioenergy Corporation, Beta Renewables SpA, Borregaard ASA, Clariant International Ltd., and INEOS Group AG. Segments Covered By Feedstock, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest cellulosic ethanol market share due to sizeable growth in aggregate of consumers of the product, and the existence of a deep-rooted automotive industry, and stringent restriction over particulate discharge in countries such as the US and Canada.

APAC: This region surfaced as a speedily growing region with considerable CAGR over the period. This is due to the growing requirement for clean biofuel and accelerated reach for accepting environmentally friendly solutions to lessen levels of air pollution, together with the speedy rate of urbanization and industrialization in countries such as India and China.

Browse the Detail Report "Cellulosic Ethanol Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Feedstock (Agricultural Residue, Forest Residue, Energy Crops, and Municipal Solid Waste); By Application; By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulosic-ethanol-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , the Indian government announced the inauguration of the country's 1st 2G cellulosic ethanol-based refinery in Haryana. It is based on Praj's proprietary technology using rice straw as a feedstock. The bio-refinery spans approximately 35 acres that process 200,000 tonnes of lignocellulosic feedstock.

, the Indian government announced the inauguration of the country's 1st 2G cellulosic ethanol-based refinery in Haryana. It is based on Praj's proprietary technology using rice straw as a feedstock. The bio-refinery spans approximately 35 acres that process 200,000 tonnes of lignocellulosic feedstock. In June 2022 , Natural Resources Canada announced the launch of CFPs to fun clean fuels awareness projects, which aims to increase awareness and reduce the knowledge gap among Canadians on clean fuel technologies and types. These include a wide range of biofuels like cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, synthetic fuels, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cellulosic ethanol market report based on feedstock, application, end-use, and region:

By Feedstock Outlook

Agricultural Residue

Forest Residue

Energy Crops

Municipal Solid Waste

By Application Outlook

Gasoline

Detergent

By End Use Outlook

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

Smart Card IC Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-card-ic-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-card-ic-market Cardiac Marker Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-marker-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-marker-testing-market Trail Camera Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/trail-camera-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/trail-camera-market Tobacco Packaging Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tobacco-packaging-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tobacco-packaging-market Pet Travel Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-travel-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-travel-services-market Meteorological Devices Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/meteorological-devices-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research