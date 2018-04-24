Global Cement Market Report 2018-2023: Largest Players are Lafarge Holcim, Anhui Conch, Jidong Development and Heidelberg Cement

The global cement market reached a volume of 4.8 Billion Tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2010-2017.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. China currently dominates the global cement market accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. China is followed by India, the United States, Brazil, Iran, Vietnam, Russia and Turkey. The report has also covered some of the major players operating in this market.



As cement manufacturing is an energy intensive process and becomes uneconomical if transported over long distances, most of the countries now have their own production units and only a limited quantity of cement is currently being traded in the global market. Factors such as increasing urbanization and industrialization are currently fuelling the growth of the global cement market. The report finds that a continuously rising global population coupled with an increase in the number of nuclear families are resulting in a huge demand for shelter and infrastructure, thereby strengthening the global demand for cement.



China National Building Materials (CNBM) currently represents the world's largest player followed by Lafarge Holcim, Anhui Conch, Jidong Development and Heidelberg Cement.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cement Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Type



8 Market by End Use



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Cement Manufacturing Process



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



CNBM

Lafarge Holcim

Anhui Conch

Jidong Development

Heidelberg Cement

