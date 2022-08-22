Global Central Nervous System Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis Report 2022: Headline Value, Upfront Payment, Milestone Payments and Royalty Rates

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,700 central nervous system deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Central Nervous System disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Central Nervous System deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Central Nervous System deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Report Breakdown



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking since 2015 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Central Nervous System deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Central Nervous System dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Central Nervous System deals since 2015 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Central Nervous System partnering deals by specific Central Nervous System target announced since 2015. The chapter is organized by specific Central Nervous System therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Central Nervous System partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cerebral palsy, Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, Dizziness, Epilepsy, Faints, Falls, Guillain Barre syndrome, Headache, Meningitis (Bacterial, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal), Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), Migraine, Motor Neurone Disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig's Disease, Multiple sclerosis, Nausea, Neuropathy, Pain, Neuralgia, Fibromyalgia, Paralysis, Parkinson's disease, Restless leg syndrome, Spinal cord, Stroke, Stuttering, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo, Weakness, plus other CNS indications.



Report scope



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of Central Nervous System deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Central Nervous System deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1,700 Central Nervous System deal records

The leading Central Nervous System deals by value since 2015

Most active Central Nervous System dealmakers since 2015

In Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2015 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Central Nervous System partnering over the years

2.3. Central Nervous System partnering by deal type

2.4. Central Nervous System partnering by industry sector

2.5. Central Nervous System partnering by stage of development

2.6. Central Nervous System partnering by technology type

2.7. Central Nervous System partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.3. Central Nervous System partnering headline values

3.4. Central Nervous System deal upfront payments

3.5. Central Nervous System deal milestone payments

3.6. Central Nervous System royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Central Nervous System deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Central Nervous System partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Central Nervous System

4.4. Top Central Nervous System deals by value



Chapter 5 - Central Nervous System contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Central Nervous System partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Central Nervous System dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Central Nervous System therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by company A-Z 2015 to 2022

Appendix 2 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by deal type 2015 to 2022

Appendix 3 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by stage of development 2015 to 2022

Appendix 4 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by technology type 2015 to 2022

