Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Report 2021 - Innovative Business Models Leverage IIoT Technologies to Focus on Energy Efficiency and Digital Services to Unleash New Growth Pot

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Centrifugal Blowers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study discusses challenges and drivers that will help centrifugal blower manufacturers navigate these unprecedented times. Revenue opportunity at the end-user and the regional level is analyzed, and future growth potential is predicted.

In addition, a short analysis of the demand for API-certified blowers is provided. The research highlights the significance of this type of centrifugal blower in the present market. A brief analysis of the competitive landscape for standard and API centrifugal blowers is included.

In today's turbulent economic conditions and the challenges brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical chaos and supply chain gluts have affected investor sentiment. Delays in new project investment, concerns of low RoI, and high operational expenses, especially in the oil and gas upstream sector and the chemical process, power generation, and metals and mining industries, have affected centrifugal blower volume sales.

In this short study, the publisher identifies, analyzes, and evaluates existing and upcoming trends impacting the global centrifugal blowers market. It offers insight into manufacturer growth prospects over the next 5 years. The study also discusses the product, market, and technology-based growth opportunities that will impact future growth.

The report has identified 3 major growth opportunities that will influence manufacturers' future market position.

Improve Air Quality in Industrial Application to Achieve Clean Air Mandates

Carbon Capture and Storage for Process Gas Compressors

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Industrial Blowers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Centrifugal Blowers Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition and Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Competitor Mapping by Region

List of Companies

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - API Centrifugal Blowers

Industry and Application

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profile - Howden

Company Profile - Piller Blowers & Compressors

Company Profile - Aeromeccanica Stranich

Company Profile - Boldrocchi Group

Company Profile - Illinois Blower

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txxmlq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets