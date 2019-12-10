Global CEOs Who Pledged to Advance Women Are Making Progress

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, who took a pledge to advance more women, including women of color, into senior leadership positions and onto their boards, are making tangible progress, according to a new report.

The report, Progress In Action: Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, shows the companies—representing more than 10 million employees and over $3 trillion in revenue globally—improved their representation metrics in top leadership positions and throughout the pipeline for all women over a five-year period:

Notably, women's representation on the boards of Champion companies increased dramatically—from 22.6% in 2013 to 30.7% in 2018.

Among executives, women's representation increased from 22.5% in 2013 to 25.1% in 2018.

Among senior managers, women's representation increased from 26.4% in 2013 to 29.0% in 2018.

Among managers, women's representation increased from 36.7% in 2013 to 37.4% in 2018.

Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies are also leading in advancing women of color, a particularly underrepresented group. Specifically:

In the United States , representation among executive/senior-level managers increased from 4.1% in 2013 to 5.8% in 2018.

, representation among executive/senior-level managers increased from 4.1% in 2013 to 5.8% in 2018. Representation of women of color on boards also increased from 3.8% in 2013 to 5.2% in 2018

In addition, the Champion companies collectively outpaced their global peers in representation of women across the leadership pipeline in 2018, with more women board directors, executives, senior managers, and managers.

The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change boldly pledge to be transparent and share metrics on their progress to hold themselves and their organizations accountable.

"We are living in a time where people expect the business community to reflect what society looks like, yet we are still far from gender equality in the workforce," said Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton. "The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change have taken concrete steps to create change for women and women of color in the workplace. These leaders exemplify the immense power of action, and we are proud and honored to be working alongside them."

Read the report.

Learn more at catalyst.org/champions

Join the conversation: #CatalystForChange

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Media Contacts:

Naomi R. Patton

Vice President, Media & Public Relations

Catalyst

npatton@catalyst.org

Stephanie Wolf

US Communications Consultant

Catalyst

media@stephaniewolfpr.com

SOURCE Catalyst

Related Links

www.catalyst.org

