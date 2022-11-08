Global Ceramic Armor Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Need for More Lightweight Armor Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Armor Market by Material Type (Alumina, Boron Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Titanium Boride, Aluminium Nitride), Application (Body Armor, Aircraft Armor, Marine Armor, Vehicle Armor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic armor market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 3.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Alumina is the fastest-growing material type of ceramic armor, in terms of value

Use of Alumina to manufacture ceramic armor is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the properties like high modulus of elasticity, refractoriness, and hardness. Also, it provides the best cost-benefit among other ceramic armor material type. Moreover, high demand for ceramic armor from the aircraft and vehicle armor application is one of the major reason behind the high growth of alumina material type.

Aircraft armor is the fastest-growing application of ceramic armor, in terms of value

The ceramic armor market is an emerging market with large opportunities in the military & defense industry. The utilization of ceramic armor in aircraft armor, vehicle armor, body armor, and other applications. The aircraft armor application leads the ceramic armor market. Ceramic armor are significantly utilized for the manufacturing of aircraft armors as these ceramic armor provide a high-level of protection against ballistic threats. Moreover, the use of ceramic armor in the manufacturing of vehicle armor protects them with extreme and unfavorable weather conditions, resistance against corrosion, and convenience in the mobility of the vehicles.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing ceramic armor market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for ceramic armor during the forecasted years. As a result of high regional tension and disputes over territories, there is an increase in military spending within this region. Also, the region has been identified as a major export market for armors. The respective governments of various countries in this region are signing contracts with western countries for technology transfer and collaboration in the defense sector, which is expected to drive the ceramic armor market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ceramic Armor Market

4.2 Ceramic Armor Market, by Application and Region

4.3 Ceramic Armor Market, by Material Type

4.4 Ceramic Armor Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Security Concerns in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Homeland Security

5.2.1.3 Changing Battlefield Scenario

5.2.1.4 Development of Lethal Ammunitions and Weapons

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Failure to Provide Complete Protection

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Ceramic Armor Design

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for More Lightweight Armor Systems

5.2.3.2 Military Modernization Programs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Durable Ceramic Armor According to Different Threats

5.2.4.2 Market Recovery from COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Prices, by Application (Key Players)

5.6 Average Selling Price

5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.10 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Ceramic Armor Market

5.11 Ceramic Armor Market: Ecosystem

5.12 Value Chain Analysis: Ceramic Armor Market

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.15 Patent Analysis

6 Ceramic Armor Market, by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alumina

6.2.1 Alumina Offers Best Cost-Benefit Among All Material Types

6.3 Boron Carbide

6.3.1 Strongest and Lightest Ceramic Armor Material

6.4 Silicon Carbide

6.4.1 Most Widely Used Ceramic Armor Material Type

6.5 Ceramic Matrix Composite

6.5.1 Preferably Used in Aircraft Armor Applications

6.6 Others

7 Ceramic Armor Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Body Armor

7.2.1 North America Leads Body Armor Segment Due to Presence of Leading Manufacturers

7.3 Aircraft Armor

7.3.1 Growing Aerospace Industry in Asia-Pacific Driving

7.4 Marine Armor

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Offer Strong Growth Potential

7.5 Vehicle Armor

7.5.1 High Demand for Armored Vehicles from Military

7.6 Others

8 Ceramic Armor Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Market Ranking

9.4 Market Evaluation Framework

9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

9.7.1 Stars

9.7.2 Pervasive Companies

9.7.3 Participants

9.7.4 Emerging Leaders

9.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

9.8 Startups/Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

9.8.1 Progressive Companies

9.8.2 Responsive Companies

9.8.3 Dynamic Companies

9.8.4 Starting Blocks

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Companies

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.2 Coorstek, Inc.

10.1.3 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

10.1.4 3M Company

10.1.5 Ceramtec

10.1.6 Armorworks Enterprises, LLC.

10.1.7 Bae Systems

10.1.8 Ii-Vi Incorporated

10.1.9 Morgan Advanced Materials plc

10.1.10 Safariland, LLC

10.2 Other Companies

10.2.1 Seyntex N.V.

10.2.2 Hard Shell Group

10.2.3 Fms Enterprises Migun Ltd.

10.2.4 Sinoarmor

10.2.5 Schunk Carbon Technology

10.2.6 Sm Group

10.2.7 Cerco Corporation

10.2.8 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

10.2.9 Armorstruxx LLC

10.2.10 Saab Ab

11 Appendix

