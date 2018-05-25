Global Ceramic Fiber Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Advanced Materials PLC, Unifrax I, IBIDEN, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, and Rath Group

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ceramic Fiber Market by Type (RCF and AES Wool), Product Form (Blanket, Board, Paper, and Module), End-use Industry (Refining & Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Power Generation, and Aluminum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic fiber market is estimated at USD 1.63 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for highly thermal-efficient insulation products is expected to drive the growth of the global ceramic fiber market.
Based on type, the global ceramic fiber market has been segmented into RCF, AES, and others. The AES type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to low bio-persistence and better characteristic properties. AES ceramic fiber products find major use in heat insulation for kitchen utensils for home and business use and fire protection for marine vessels and buildings.
Based on product form, the global ceramic fiber market has been segmented into blanket, board, paper, module, and others. The module segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to their design versatility and suitability at various temperature ranges. Based on customer requirements, the densities, design, and attachment systems of modules are varied for various industries including iron & steel, power generation, and refining & petrochemical.
Based on end-use industry, the global ceramic fiber market has been segmented into refining & petrochemical, iron & steel, power generation, aluminum, and others. The refining & petrochemical industry accounts for significant demand for ceramic fiber. The increasing need to lower operating costs, increase reliability, and lower energy use in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.
By region, the global ceramic fiber market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. APAC was the largest market for ceramic fiber in 2016 and is projected to lead the ceramic fiber market during the forecast period. The APAC ceramic fiber market is largely driven by the increasing manufacturing and construction activities, leading to an increase in the use of lightweight and high-quality insulation materials made of ceramics, which is further expected to increase the use of ceramic fiber.
The major factor restraining the growth of the global ceramic fiber market is the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of toxic carcinogenic materials. The use of refractory or alumino-silicate materials poses serious harm to human health. These also accumulate in the environment. Thus, various governments have limited or banned the use of such materials to lower the harmful effects on the environment.
Some of the key players operating in the global ceramic fiber market are Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK), Unifrax I LLC (US), IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd. (China), and Rath Group (Austria), among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in the Ceramic Fiber Market
4.2 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Type
4.3 APAC Ceramic Fiber Market, By Country and Product Form
4.4 Ceramic Fiber Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Ceramic Fiber Used as Insulation Material in High-Temperature Applications
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased thermal Efficiency as Compared to Substitutes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Use of Carcinogenic Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From Various Applications
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 GDP Forecast of Major Economies
5.4.2 Automotive Industry
5.5 Policies & Regulations
6 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)
6.3 Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool
6.4 Others
7 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Product Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blanket
7.3 Module
7.4 Board
7.5 Paper
7.6 Others
8 Ceramic Fiber Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Iron & Steel
8.3 Refining & Petrochemical
8.4 Power Generation
8.5 Aluminum
8.6 Others
9 Ceramic Fiber Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.2.1 Market Share of Top 3 Players
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 CAPACity Expansion
10.3.2 New Product Launch
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
11.3 Unifrax I LLC
11.4 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.
11.5 Ibiden Co., Ltd.
11.6 Harbisonwalker International Inc.
11.7 Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
11.8 Nutec Fibratec
11.9 Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
11.10 Rath Inc.
11.11 Fibrecast Inc.
11.12 Double Egret thermal Insulation
11.13 Other Key Players
11.13.1 Promat International Nv
11.13.2 Pyrotek Inc.
11.13.3 Ceramsource, Inc.
11.13.4 ADL Insulflex Inc.
11.13.5 Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.
