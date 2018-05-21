Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.18% - Key Vendors are Ceramic Filters Company, Corning, Doulton Water Filters, Haldor Topsoe, Unifrax & Veolia

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic filters market to grow at a CAGR of 13.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters. Vendors in the ceramic filters market are encouraging the use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters to survive in this competitive market. To remove harmful pathogens, bacteria, and other water chemicals, advanced materials including activated carbon, silicon carbide, titanium dioxide, and others are increasingly being used.
According to the report, one driver in the market is favorable regulatory scenario. According to this market research and analysis, the favorable regulatory scenario will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years. With several regulatory bodies partnering with various institutions to work on ecological sustainability, the use of ceramic filters has increased considerably across different end-user industries in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations of ceramic filters. Although ceramic filters possess many significant properties, it has some demerits that limit its utilization for specific applications. Ceramic filters cannot efficiently remove all pathogens from impure drinking water supplied by public water systems such as municipal corporations.
Key vendors
- Ceramic Filters Company
- Corning
- Doulton Water Filters
- Haldor Topsoe
- Unifrax
- Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Global ceramic filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global ceramic filters market by residential application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global ceramic filters market by commercial application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global ceramic filters market by industrial application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global ceramic filters market by product
- Comparison by product
- Global ceramic water filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global ceramic air filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global ceramic filters market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Ceramic filters market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ceramic filters market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ceramic filters market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters
- Rising use of ceramic filters to control mercury level in water
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Key market vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ceramic Filters Company
- Corning
- Doulton Water Filters
- Haldor Topsoe
- Unifrax
- Veolia
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbg95d/global_ceramic?w=5
