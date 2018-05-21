Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.18% - Key Vendors are Ceramic Filters Company, Corning, Doulton Water Filters, Haldor Topsoe, Unifrax & Veolia

The global ceramic filters market to grow at a CAGR of 13.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters. Vendors in the ceramic filters market are encouraging the use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters to survive in this competitive market. To remove harmful pathogens, bacteria, and other water chemicals, advanced materials including activated carbon, silicon carbide, titanium dioxide, and others are increasingly being used.

According to the report, one driver in the market is favorable regulatory scenario. According to this market research and analysis, the favorable regulatory scenario will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years. With several regulatory bodies partnering with various institutions to work on ecological sustainability, the use of ceramic filters has increased considerably across different end-user industries in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitations of ceramic filters. Although ceramic filters possess many significant properties, it has some demerits that limit its utilization for specific applications. Ceramic filters cannot efficiently remove all pathogens from impure drinking water supplied by public water systems such as municipal corporations.

Key vendors

Ceramic Filters Company

Corning

Doulton Water Filters

Haldor Topsoe

Unifrax

Veolia

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Global ceramic filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global ceramic filters market by residential application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global ceramic filters market by commercial application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global ceramic filters market by industrial application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global ceramic filters market by product

Comparison by product

Global ceramic water filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global ceramic air filters market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global ceramic filters market by geography

Regional comparison

Ceramic filters market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ceramic filters market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ceramic filters market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters

Rising use of ceramic filters to control mercury level in water

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Key market vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



