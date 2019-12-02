Global Ceramic Foams Market Outlook 2018 & 2019-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Foams - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Foams market accounted for $344.33 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $643.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of ceramic foams in the metal casting application, demand for thermally insulated and soundproof materials in building & construction and Strict pollution control regulations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost associated with production of ceramic foams is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Ceramic foam is a type of foam made from ceramics. Ceramic foams are porous brittle materials with closed, fully open, or partially interconnected porosity. Ceramic foams consist of a wide range of ceramic materials, both oxide and monoxide. Ceramic foams are used in hot gas filters, interpenetrating composites, and biomedical applications as well as in thermal insulation, kiln furniture, and catalysts.



Based on End User, Foundry segment is likely to have a huge demand. The high demand for metal cast products from the foundry industry can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, owing to technological advancements and changing needs of consumers that is expected to fuel the demand for efficient metal cast products for electronics production. These metal cast products are produced in the foundry industry, which utilizes ceramic foams for purification and filtration of metals.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Building & construction activities have increased exponentially in the past decade due to favorable demographics and a wide-scale manufacturing base in the region. The growth in metal casting production, especially in India and China, has propelled the demand for ceramic foams in the region.



