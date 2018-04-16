Global Ceramic Inks Market Forecast to 2022 by Type (Decorative and Functional), Technology (Digital and Analog), Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, and Food Container Printing)

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Ceramic Inks Market by Type (Decorative and Functional), Technology (Digital and Analog), Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, and Food Container Printing), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ceramic inks market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.
The growth of the ceramic inks market can be attributed to increasing demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the flourishing construction industry across the globe. Ceramic inks are increasingly being used in the decoration of ceramic tiles. They are also used for glass printing and food container printing. Moreover, the emergence of digital printing technology and its increased use in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles is also driving the growth of the ceramic inks market across the globe. Increased consumption of decorated glass in interior designing is also leading to the growth of the ceramic inks market, worldwide.
Based on type, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into functional inks and decorative inks. The decorative inks type segment accounted for the largest share of the ceramic inks market in 2017. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the decorative inks type segment of the ceramic inks market can be attributed to the increased demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the construction industry across the globe.
Based on application, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into ceramic tiles, glass printing, food container printing, and others. The ceramic tiles application segment accounted for the largest share of the ceramic inks market in 2017. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of printed ceramic tiles in residential and commercial infrastructures is driving the growth of the ceramic tiles application segment of the ceramic inks market.
The ceramic inks market has been studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the ceramic inks market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific ceramic inks market can be attributed to the economic development taking place in different countries of the Asia Pacific region.
Moreover, increased investments by private and government sectors in the construction industry of the Asia Pacific region is also creating the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby fueling the growth of the ceramic inks market growth in the region. The ceramic inks markets in China, India, Mexico, and Brazil are also witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased consumption of decorated ceramic tiles and glass products in these countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Ceramic Inks Market
4.2 Ceramic Inks Market, By Application
4.3 Ceramic Inks Market in APAC, 2016
4.4 Ceramic Inks Market Size, By Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Digital Printing Technology
5.2.1.2 Growing Construction Industry
5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Decorated and Customized Ceramic Tiles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Involved in Switching From Analog to Digital Printing Technology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Demand for Ceramic Tiles in APAC and the Middle East & Africa
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Developing New Application Areas for Ceramic Inks
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Ceramic Inks Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Functional Inks
6.3 Decorative Inks
7 Ceramic Inks Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ceramic Tiles
7.2.1 Residential Decorative Tiles
7.2.1.1 Floor Tiles
7.2.1.2 Inner Wall Tiles
7.2.2 Commercial Decorative Tiles
7.2.2.1 Floor Tiles
7.2.2.2 Inner Wall Tiles
7.3 Glass Printing
7.3.1 Decorative Glass Printing
7.3.2 Functional Glass Printing
7.4 Food Container Printing
7.4.1 Tin and Glass Bottle Printing
7.5 Others
8 Ceramic Inks Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Digital Printing Technology
8.3 Analog Printing Technology
9 Ceramic Inks Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.2.1 Acquisition
10.2.2 New Product Launch
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ferro Corporation
11.2 Torrecid Group
11.3 Colorobbia Holding S.P.A
11.4 Esmalglass - Itaca Grupo
11.5 Fritta
11.6 Zschimmer & Schwarz
11.7 Sicer S.P.A.
11.8 KAO Chimigraf
11.9 SUN Chemical
11.10 Tecglass
11.11 Other Companies
11.11.1 Colores Olucha, S.L.
11.11.2 Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd.
11.11.3 Smalticeram Unicer Spa
11.11.4 Shandong Sinocera Create-Tide New Materials High-Tech Co., Ltd.
11.11.5 Colores Cermicos Elcom, S.L.
11.11.6 Vernis SA
11.11.7 Colores Cermicos S.A.
11.11.8 Innovative Ceramic Corp
11.11.9 Quimicer
11.11.10 Kerafrit SA
11.11.11 Afford Digital Inks
11.11.12 Belgium Glass and Ceramics (P) Ltd
11.11.13 Megacolor Productos Cermicos
11.11.14 Guangdong Dow Technology Co., Ltd.
