Global Ceramic Inks Market Forecast to 2022 by Type (Decorative and Functional), Technology (Digital and Analog), Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, and Food Container Printing)

The ceramic inks market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the ceramic inks market can be attributed to increasing demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the flourishing construction industry across the globe. Ceramic inks are increasingly being used in the decoration of ceramic tiles. They are also used for glass printing and food container printing. Moreover, the emergence of digital printing technology and its increased use in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles is also driving the growth of the ceramic inks market across the globe. Increased consumption of decorated glass in interior designing is also leading to the growth of the ceramic inks market, worldwide.

Based on type, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into functional inks and decorative inks. The decorative inks type segment accounted for the largest share of the ceramic inks market in 2017. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the decorative inks type segment of the ceramic inks market can be attributed to the increased demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the construction industry across the globe.

Based on application, the ceramic inks market has been segmented into ceramic tiles, glass printing, food container printing, and others. The ceramic tiles application segment accounted for the largest share of the ceramic inks market in 2017. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of printed ceramic tiles in residential and commercial infrastructures is driving the growth of the ceramic tiles application segment of the ceramic inks market.

Ceramic Inks Market

The ceramic inks market has been studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the ceramic inks market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific ceramic inks market can be attributed to the economic development taking place in different countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, increased investments by private and government sectors in the construction industry of the Asia Pacific region is also creating the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby fueling the growth of the ceramic inks market growth in the region. The ceramic inks markets in China, India, Mexico, and Brazil are also witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased consumption of decorated ceramic tiles and glass products in these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Ceramic Inks Market

4.2 Ceramic Inks Market, By Application

4.3 Ceramic Inks Market in APAC, 2016

4.4 Ceramic Inks Market Size, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Digital Printing Technology

5.2.1.2 Growing Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Decorated and Customized Ceramic Tiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Involved in Switching From Analog to Digital Printing Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand for Ceramic Tiles in APAC and the Middle East & Africa

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing New Application Areas for Ceramic Inks

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Ceramic Inks Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Functional Inks

6.3 Decorative Inks



7 Ceramic Inks Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ceramic Tiles

7.2.1 Residential Decorative Tiles

7.2.1.1 Floor Tiles

7.2.1.2 Inner Wall Tiles

7.2.2 Commercial Decorative Tiles

7.2.2.1 Floor Tiles

7.2.2.2 Inner Wall Tiles

7.3 Glass Printing

7.3.1 Decorative Glass Printing

7.3.2 Functional Glass Printing

7.4 Food Container Printing

7.4.1 Tin and Glass Bottle Printing

7.5 Others



8 Ceramic Inks Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Printing Technology

8.3 Analog Printing Technology



9 Ceramic Inks Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.2.1 Acquisition

10.2.2 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ferro Corporation

11.2 Torrecid Group

11.3 Colorobbia Holding S.P.A

11.4 Esmalglass - Itaca Grupo

11.5 Fritta

11.6 Zschimmer & Schwarz

11.7 Sicer S.P.A.

11.8 KAO Chimigraf

11.9 SUN Chemical

11.10 Tecglass

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Colores Olucha, S.L.

11.11.2 Six Star Ceramic Colours Co., Ltd.

11.11.3 Smalticeram Unicer Spa

11.11.4 Shandong Sinocera Create-Tide New Materials High-Tech Co., Ltd.

11.11.5 Colores Cermicos Elcom, S.L.

11.11.6 Vernis SA

11.11.7 Colores Cermicos S.A.

11.11.8 Innovative Ceramic Corp

11.11.9 Quimicer

11.11.10 Kerafrit SA

11.11.11 Afford Digital Inks

11.11.12 Belgium Glass and Ceramics (P) Ltd

11.11.13 Megacolor Productos Cermicos

11.11.14 Guangdong Dow Technology Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdmmcf/global_ceramic?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ceramic-inks-market-forecast-to-2022-by-type-decorative-and-functional-technology-digital-and-analog-application-ceramic-tiles-glass-printing-and-food-container-printing-300630170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

