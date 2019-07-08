Global Ceramic Inks Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report 2019-2024 Featuring Ferro, FRITTA, Colorobbia Italia, and Kao Chimigraf

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Inks Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ceramic inks market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2019 - 2024.

Increasing demand for decorative glass and tiles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

High-cost involvement in shifting of analog technology to digital technology is likely to hinder the market's growth.

Technological advancements in digital printing methods is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Market Trends

Ceramic Tiles is the Fastest Growing Segment

The fastest growing application of the ceramic inks market is ceramic tiles. There is a need to improve the aesthetics of buildings to address the functional requirement of the customers.

Ceramic tiles have become the most popular materials that are being used, owing to properties, such as high durability, resistance to wear, color permanence, etc.

They also provide floral pattern, metallic view, photographic image production, and other artistic effects. These ceramic tiles have gained huge demand in the market, especially in the developing economies with the changing lifestyle trend and increasing income of the population. As a result of this, consumers are preferring ceramic tiles over other flooring and wall decorations' options.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic inks over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Lead the Ceramic Inks Market

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing usage in major developing countries, such as India , China , and Indonesia .

region is poised to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing usage in major developing countries, such as , , and . China's massive construction sector has generated significant demand for the use of ceramic inks. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction to be over 7% higher in 2019 than the previous year.

massive construction sector has generated significant demand for the use of ceramic inks. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction to be over 7% higher in 2019 than the previous year. To construct more affordable flats and housing for all, ceramic inks are extensively used.

The food printing sector in India possess large market, which involves packaging for storage and transportation of food. Ceramic inks are being widely used on food containers printing, glass printing, etc.

possess large market, which involves packaging for storage and transportation of food. Ceramic inks are being widely used on food containers printing, glass printing, etc. Hence, with the increasing demand from the various application segments, ceramic inks market is expected to grow at higher rate in the region, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The ceramic inks market is fragmented. Key players in the ceramic inks market include Ferro Corporation, FRITTA, Colorobbia Italia SpA, and Kao Chimigraf.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Decorative Glass and Tiles

4.2.2 Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High-cost Involvement in Shifting of Analog Technology to Digital Technology

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Inks

5.1.2 Decorative Inks

5.2 Printing Technology

5.2.1 Digital Printing

5.2.2 Analog Printing

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Ceramic Tiles

5.3.1.1 Residential

5.3.1.2 Non-residential

5.3.2 Glass Printing

5.3.3 Food Container Printing

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ferro Corporation

6.4.2 Colorobbia Italia SpA

6.4.3 Esmalglass - Itaca Grupo

6.4.4 FRITTA

6.4.5 Kao Chimigraf

6.4.6 Sicer SpA

6.4.7 Sun Chemical

6.4.8 Tecglass

6.4.9 Torrecid Group

6.4.10 Zschimmer & Schwarz

6.4.11 INKCID

6.4.12 Rex-Tone Industries Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Advancements in Digital Printing Methods

7.2 Other Opportunities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwrxg9





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

