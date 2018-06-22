Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2018

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of floor tiles, wall tiles and other tiles.

One trend gaining traction in this market is the introduction of 3D tiles. The increasing demand for sophisticated designs and patterns is further fuelling the 3D ceramic tiles market.

According to the report, one of the key drivers influencing this market is the rise in construction activities particularly in the emerging economies. Ceramic tiles are one of the main components used in the construction industry for building interior and exterior floors, footpaths, partitions, and exterior furnishing, in turn, fostering the market's growth over the next few years.

Further, the report states that one factor hindering the growth of this market is the availability of several substitutes. Easily procurable, cost-effective substitutes of ceramic tiles such as glass tiles, wood tiles, and colored bricks are expected to hamper the market growth during the predicted period.

Key vendors

Grespania

Johnson Tiles

Kajaria Ceramics

Koninklijke Mosa

RAK CERAMICS

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f6fr6k/global_ceramic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ceramic-tiles-market-report-2018-300670751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

