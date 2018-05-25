Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Report 2018-2022

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.26 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of hydrocephalus and the subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures.

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is segmented by product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into shunts and external drainage systems. The shunts market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the shunts market can be primarily attributed to the growing number of shunting procedures performed worldwide as well as the increasing number of revision shunt surgeries. Based on the type, the shunts segment is further segmented into ventriculoperitoneal (VP), ventriculoatrial (VA), lumboperitoneal (LP), and ventriculopleural (VPL). The external drainage systems segment is further segmented on basis of type into external ventricular drainage and lumbar drainage.

Based on end user, the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market is categorized into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The pediatric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus along with the rising number of shunting procedures in the pediatric population.

Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of hydrocephalus, increasing funding for hydrocephalus research in the US, and the launch of organizations such as Hydrocephalus Canada.

The dearth of trained professionals and complications related to CSF shunts may challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. For instance, in South Africa, there were 0.061 neurosurgeons per 100,000 people in 2016. This unavailability of medical professionals in developing countries is likely to reduce the chances of diagnosis and treatment of conditions requiring CSF management.

The major players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), Integra (US), B. Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SOPHYSA (France), Natus Medical (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), G. SURGIWEAR LTD. (India), and Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

