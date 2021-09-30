Global Cerium Market Outlook to 2026, Featuring Key Players Great Western Minerals Group Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co. Ltd and Avalon Rare Metals

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cerium Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cerium market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of over 7.5%. The major factors responsible for the global cerium market's growth are high demand for rare earth metal catalysts from various manufacturing sectors, emerging economies, and the dependency of Green Technology on rare earth elements. On the other hand, fluctuation in prices due to the inconsistent mining operation of cerium ores can act as a restraint of the market.



The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to dominate the global cerium market. Increasing demand from the electronics sector in this region is one of the key drivers for Cerium whose demand is significant from China and Japan. China accounted for a key share of the cerium market in the Asia Pacific owing to the abundance of cerium in the country.



In terms of segmentation by application, the market for cerium was primarily driven by the increasing demand for rare earth metal catalysts from various manufacturing sectors. Cerium is used in various applications such as polishing powder, adding colors in ceramics and glass, and self-cleaning ovens. Further exploration of unmined reserves and recycling of cerium metal from e-waste is likely to provide opportunities for the markets' growth.



The Global Cerium market is fragmented. Major companies in the market were found to be Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co Ltd., Great Western Minerals Group Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co. Ltd and Avalon Rare Metals, among others.



The Global Cerium Market report provides deep insight into the Cerium market's current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Cerium market by segmenting based on Applications (Catalysts, Glass and Polishing, Magnets, Metal alloys, Ceramics, Metallurgy, and Others), and Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle-East & Africa).

The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with major companies' profiles, including their market shares and projects.





Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co Ltd.

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Eutectix

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co. Ltd

Avalon Rare Metals

Alkane Resources Ltd

Orbite Technologies Inc.

Rare Element Resources

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Tantalus Rare Earths AG

Stans Energy Corp.

Caeneus Minerals Ltd

Iluka Resources Ltd

Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd

International Ferro Metals Limited

Medallion Resources

