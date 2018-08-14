Global Cesium Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials, Cabot, Frontier Lithium & Pioneer Resources
The "Global Cesium Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cesium market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cesium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment. Cesium is a natural mineral that has been reported to be effective for treating cancer. It can penetrate the cancerous cells and change the acidic pH to alkaline pH. Once the pH is alkaline, cesium destroys the enzyme system of the cancer cell and thus its reproducing ability.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for cesium in petroleum extraction. Petroleum exploration is the major application of cesium. In the oil and gas industry, the aqueous or brine solution of cesium formate is extensively used as a drilling fluid and drill tip lubricant in petroleum exploration.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. Cesium is an alkali metal that is mined from pollucite, a zeolite mineral. Its physical and chemical properties closely resemble that of other alkali metals such as rubidium, potassium, and sodium.
Key vendors
- American Elements
- Avalon Advanced Materials
- Cabot Corporation
- Frontier Lithium
- Pioneer Resources
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Cesium chloride
- Cesium iodide
- Cesium hydroxide
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for cesium in petroleum extraction
- Growing importance of cesium compounds
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
