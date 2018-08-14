Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.4%
11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Chaga Mushroom-Based Products market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the application of chaga mushroom in personal care products and food and beverages.
One trend affecting this market is increasing popularity of RTD chaga mushroom-based beverages. There is an increase in the popularity of chaga mushroom-based beverages such as tea, coffee, functional drinks, and others.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits of chaga mushroom. Chaga has strong antioxidant properties that slow down the aging process of the body caused by oxidative stress.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the effects of natural calamities. Natural calamities include drought, floodsm, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.
Key vendors
- Four Sigmatic
- My Berry Organics
- NordicNordic
- Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.
- Nyishar
- Sayan Chaga
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverage
- Personal care
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of RTD chaga mushroom-based beverages
- Increasing global vegan population
- Clean labeling
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7flr6h/global_chaga?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets