Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.4%

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chaga Mushroom-based Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Chaga Mushroom-Based Products market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the application of chaga mushroom in personal care products and food and beverages.

One trend affecting this market is increasing popularity of RTD chaga mushroom-based beverages. There is an increase in the popularity of chaga mushroom-based beverages such as tea, coffee, functional drinks, and others.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits of chaga mushroom. Chaga has strong antioxidant properties that slow down the aging process of the body caused by oxidative stress.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the effects of natural calamities. Natural calamities include drought, floodsm, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.

Key vendors

Four Sigmatic

My Berry Organics

NordicNordic

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.

Nyishar

Sayan Chaga

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION





Comparison by application

Food and beverage

Personal care

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

US

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of RTD chaga mushroom-based beverages

Increasing global vegan population

Clean labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7flr6h/global_chaga?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

