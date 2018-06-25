Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Strategic Market Report 2018: CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aveco s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Bitcentral, Inc. (USA)
- BroadStream Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. (Canada)
- Florical Systems (USA)
- Grass Valley (Canada)
- HARDATA Corp. (USA)
- Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
- Imagine Communications Corp. (USA)
- Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (UK)
- Pixel Power Ltd. (UK)
- PlayBox Technology Limited (UK)
- SGT, S.A.S. (France)
- SkyLark Technology Inc. (Canada)
- Snell Advanced Media Ltd. (UK)
- Vector 3 S.A. (Spain)
- wTVision (Portugal)
- XOR Media Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient Broadcasting
Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation Solution
CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management
Current Market Scenario: A Review
Outlook
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB
Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to Benefit Adoption of CiaB
Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure Benefits Adoption of CiaB
CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost Pressures
Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities for CiaB
Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth
Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB
Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout Encourages Innovation in CiaB
Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth
Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB
Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions
Competition: A Review
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Snell Advanced Media Unveils New CiaB Solutions
Olympusat Expands Playout System with PlayBox Technology Neo
Vector 3 Introduces Vectorbox 264 and Vectorbox IP
Pebble Beach Systems Unveils New CiaB Solutions
Bitcentral Unveils Precis KTHV
Televisa Networks Installs CiaB Solution of SAM
Pebble Beach Systems and Ross Video for Ross XPression Distribution
HARDATA Corp and Matrox Partner for Integrated CiaB Solutions
PlayBox Technology Unveils Neo and CloudAir Product Suites
SAM Launches Morpheus UX
SGT Launches VEDA One and VEDA Duo
Ukrkosmos Installs Harmonic Electra X2 for DTH Teleport
Evertz Microsystems and Discovery Communications Enter into Partnership for Cloud Based Solution
PlayBox Technology Unveils New AirBox Neo
Pebble Beach Systems and Myers Partner for Broadcast Exchange Format Integrated Solution
BroadStream Solutions Unveils BEACON Simplified Playout Solution
Pebble Beach Systems Unveils Orca Virtualized CiaB
Pebble Beach Systems Deploys CiaB Solution to Iraq24
dB Broadcast Deploys SAM ICE CiaB for Services Sound and Vision Corporation
Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks
SAM and Digital Alert Systems Partner for EAS Solution
ATHENSA Unveils BEZ OMNES
PlayBox Technology Unveils Upgraded CiaB Solutions
nowTV Procures CiaB from BroadStream Solutions
Imagine Communications Implements Cloud based Playout Solution at Alrai TV in Kuwait
VSN Unveils VSNONE TV
SAM Unveils New CiaB System
PlayBox Technology Supplies CiaB Solution to Jak-TV in Indonesia
Pebble Beach Systems Unveils CiaB Solutions
Worldnow Unveils Worldnow CiaB
Bitcentral Acquires Fission Software
Vector 3 Unveils VectorBox XL and VectorBox LT
Avid Inks Definitive Agreement to Take Over Orad Hi-Tec Systems
BH Telecom Selects Playbox Technology Airbox
Pebble Beach Systems to Showcase Channel-in-a-Box and Playout Automation Solutions
BH Telecom Selects PlayBox for Channel-in-a-Box Playout System Supply
Vector 3 Introduces Novel MCR Playout Solutions
Thomson to Roll-Out New CiaB Solution
PACE to Launch Novel CiaB Solution
Snell and Quantel to Introduce Integrated Monitoring and Channel-in-a-Box Solutions
Videocon d2h Deploys iTX Integrated Playout Platform
PACE Media Unveils CUBA HDP
4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
