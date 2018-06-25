Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Strategic Market Report 2018: CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aveco s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Bitcentral, Inc. ( USA )

) BroadStream Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. ( Canada )

) Florical Systems ( USA )

) Grass Valley ( Canada )

) HARDATA Corp. ( USA )

) Harmonic, Inc. ( USA )

) Imagine Communications Corp. ( USA )

) Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (UK)

Pixel Power Ltd. (UK)

PlayBox Technology Limited (UK)

SGT, S.A.S. ( France )

( ) SkyLark Technology Inc. ( Canada )

) Snell Advanced Media Ltd. (UK)

Vector 3 S.A. ( Spain )

) wTVision ( Portugal )

) XOR Media Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient Broadcasting

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation Solution

CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management

Current Market Scenario: A Review

Outlook

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB

Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to Benefit Adoption of CiaB

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure Benefits Adoption of CiaB

CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost Pressures

Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities for CiaB

Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth

Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout Encourages Innovation in CiaB

Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth

Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB

Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions

Competition: A Review



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Snell Advanced Media Unveils New CiaB Solutions

Olympusat Expands Playout System with PlayBox Technology Neo

Vector 3 Introduces Vectorbox 264 and Vectorbox IP

Pebble Beach Systems Unveils New CiaB Solutions

Bitcentral Unveils Precis KTHV

Televisa Networks Installs CiaB Solution of SAM

Pebble Beach Systems and Ross Video for Ross XPression Distribution

HARDATA Corp and Matrox Partner for Integrated CiaB Solutions

PlayBox Technology Unveils Neo and CloudAir Product Suites

SAM Launches Morpheus UX

SGT Launches VEDA One and VEDA Duo

Ukrkosmos Installs Harmonic Electra X2 for DTH Teleport

Evertz Microsystems and Discovery Communications Enter into Partnership for Cloud Based Solution

PlayBox Technology Unveils New AirBox Neo

Pebble Beach Systems and Myers Partner for Broadcast Exchange Format Integrated Solution

BroadStream Solutions Unveils BEACON Simplified Playout Solution

Pebble Beach Systems Unveils Orca Virtualized CiaB

Pebble Beach Systems Deploys CiaB Solution to Iraq24

dB Broadcast Deploys SAM ICE CiaB for Services Sound and Vision Corporation

Harmonic Acquires Thomson Video Networks

SAM and Digital Alert Systems Partner for EAS Solution

ATHENSA Unveils BEZ OMNES

PlayBox Technology Unveils Upgraded CiaB Solutions

nowTV Procures CiaB from BroadStream Solutions

Imagine Communications Implements Cloud based Playout Solution at Alrai TV in Kuwait

VSN Unveils VSNONE TV

SAM Unveils New CiaB System

PlayBox Technology Supplies CiaB Solution to Jak-TV in Indonesia

Pebble Beach Systems Unveils CiaB Solutions

Worldnow Unveils Worldnow CiaB

Bitcentral Acquires Fission Software

Vector 3 Unveils VectorBox XL and VectorBox LT

Avid Inks Definitive Agreement to Take Over Orad Hi-Tec Systems

BH Telecom Selects Playbox Technology Airbox

Pebble Beach Systems to Showcase Channel-in-a-Box and Playout Automation Solutions

BH Telecom Selects PlayBox for Channel-in-a-Box Playout System Supply

Vector 3 Introduces Novel MCR Playout Solutions

Thomson to Roll-Out New CiaB Solution

PACE to Launch Novel CiaB Solution

Snell and Quantel to Introduce Integrated Monitoring and Channel-in-a-Box Solutions

Videocon d2h Deploys iTX Integrated Playout Platform

PACE Media Unveils CUBA HDP



4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)

The United States (13)

(13) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (15)

(15) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

