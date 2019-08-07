Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$329.2 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 5.4%.

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Petro-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$628.6 Thousand by the year 2025, Petro-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Petro-based will reach a market size of US$45.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.7 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Ashland Global Holdings

BASF SE

Baker Hughes

Champion Technology Services

Dow Chemical Company, The

Halliburton

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Oil Chem Technologies

Schlumberger

Solvay Sa

Stepan Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Acknowledging the Critical Importance of Unlocking the Potential of Unrecoverable Oil Reserves

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (cEOR): A Highly Effective EOR Method

Market Prospects Remain Robust Amid Stable Uptrend in World Oil & Gas Sector

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels Despite Rise of Renewables to Accelerate Market Expansion

Progressive Trend in Oilfield Chemicals Industry Creates Conducive Environment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Petro-based (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Bio-based (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Polymer Flooding: Primary cEOR Method

Polyacrylamide (PAM) for Seamless Processing of Subsurface Applications

New Polymers Come to Fore in cEOR Applications

Bio-based Polymer Materials Gain Traction

Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs) Effective in Contaminant Removal in Polymer Flooding Process

TRF Technique to Detect Residual Polymers in Water On-Site

Growth Lever Intact for Alkaline Flooding Solutions

Demand for Surfactant Flooding Solutions Remains Northbound

Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding: Popular Combination Flooding Method

Microbial Treatment Seeks to Widen Role in cEOR Ecosystem

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Introduction and Methods

Chemical EOR Methods

A Snapshot of Chemicals Used in EOR Process

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Petro-based (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Bio-based (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Petro-based (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Bio-based (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py4wt2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

