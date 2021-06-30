Global Chemical Logistics Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global chemical logistics market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Chemical logistics refers to the services that help in monitoring procurement, planning and implementation of various supply chain-related activities in the chemical industry.

It also offers management of resource procurement, material flow, transportation, distribution services, warehouse and storage and other value-added services. Chemical logistics can track consumer centers and perform marking and labeling functions for various chemicals and raw materials based on their toxicological and physicochemical nature.

Owing to these benefits, reliable logistics systems are a crucial component of the chemical industry as they are highly responsive, adaptable and necessary for constantly analyzing the market changes.



Significant growth in the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automation and modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry for sustainable business operations is providing a boost to the market growth.

With the growing concerns regarding energy conservation and environment protection, chemical manufacturers are increasingly investing in cost-effective warehousing solutions that combine green practices and smart technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors and robotics.

The vendors are also providing digital tools to automate chemical logistics and to process data with enhanced productivity, efficiency and convenience.

Other factors, including increasing awareness regarding product security and safety in the chemical industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and rapid industrialization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chemical logistics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chemical logistics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chemical logistics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Agility Public Warehousing Co.

BDP International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Schneider National Inc.

Univar Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chemical Logistics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Rail

6.2 Road

6.3 Pipeline

6.4 Sea

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Transportation

7.2 Warehousing

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indictors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



