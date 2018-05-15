Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2018-2022 Featuring 3M, Ansell, DowDuPont, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark & Lakeland Industries

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chemical protective clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of wearable technology. The advent of wearable technology will drive the growth of the chemical protective clothing market till the end of 2022. Consumers are extensively demanding for wearable technology to be also used in industrial protective clothing segment.
According to the report, one driver in the market is robust growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry. The global chemicals and petrochemicals industry is the primary end-user of the chemical protective clothing market. This industry offers a wide range of products that are used in various fields and end-user applications.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is sluggish Chinese economy. The Chinese economy is experiencing slowdown, which will have an adverse impact on the global chemical protective clothing market. The economy grew by 7.4% in 2014 but grew only by 6.9% in 2015.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Ansell
- DowDuPont
- Honeywell International
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lakeland Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Coveralls
- Handwear
- Face wear
- Footwear
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of wearable technology
- Increase in global R&D investments
- Downsizing of workforce in the oil and gas industry
- Integration of E-commerce channels for procurement of protective clothing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9s6cfj/global_chemical?w=5
