Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2018-2022 Featuring 3M, Ansell, DowDuPont, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark & Lakeland Industries

The global chemical protective clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of wearable technology. The advent of wearable technology will drive the growth of the chemical protective clothing market till the end of 2022. Consumers are extensively demanding for wearable technology to be also used in industrial protective clothing segment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is robust growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry. The global chemicals and petrochemicals industry is the primary end-user of the chemical protective clothing market. This industry offers a wide range of products that are used in various fields and end-user applications.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is sluggish Chinese economy. The Chinese economy is experiencing slowdown, which will have an adverse impact on the global chemical protective clothing market. The economy grew by 7.4% in 2014 but grew only by 6.9% in 2015.

Key vendors

3M

Ansell

DowDuPont

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Coveralls



Handwear



Face wear

Footwear

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of wearable technology

Increase in global R&D investments

Downsizing of workforce in the oil and gas industry

Integration of E-commerce channels for procurement of protective clothing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



