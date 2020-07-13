Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
The global chemical protective clothing market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Chemical protective clothing refers to the personal protective equipment that is used to shield or isolate wearers from various chemical, biological, thermal, nuclear and radiation hazards. Some of the commonly used chemical protective clothing include helmets, high visibility vests, eye protectors, facemasks, gloves, safety boots, steel toe caps and respiratory aids.
It also consists of various single-use clothing, reusable industrial workwear and fire protective gear that are fortified with additional protective layers to minimize the exposure to invisible and toxic chemicals. Owing to this, these clothes find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, construction, mining, manufacturing and defense.
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety, coupled with the rising product adoption across various industry verticals, is also providing a boost to the market growth. This can be attributed to the blends of aramid, polyolefin, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers and laminated polyesters, which are used in the manufacturing of these clothes and have properties, such as inherent non-flammability, high durability and resistance to chemicals and heat.
Various product innovations, such as the development of nanotechnology-based materials that are light in weight and offer superior protection against various hazards, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising deployment of chemical compounds in biological weapons is also resulting in the increasing utilization of these products in the defense and military sector. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Delta Plus Group, DowDuPont, Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Kappler Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Lakeland Industries, Mine Safety Appliances, Respirex International Ltd., Sioen Industries, Teijin Limited, W. L. Gore and Associates, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global chemical protective clothing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the usability?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global chemical protective clothing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Coveralls
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hand wear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Face wear
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Foot wear
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type
7.1 Aramid Fiber & Blends
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 PBI and Polyamide
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cotton Fibers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Laminated Polyester
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Polyolefin & Blends
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 UHMW Polyethylene
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Natural Fiber
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Synthetic Fiber
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Usability
9.1 Usability Single-Use Protective Clothing
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Reusable Protective Clothing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
10.1 Construction and Manufacturing
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Oil & Gas
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Healthcare
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Firefighting & Law Enforcement
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Mining
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Military
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Market Trends
10.10.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Ansell Limited
16.3.2 3M Company
16.3.3 Delta Plus Group
16.3.4 DowDuPont
16.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.6 International Enviroguard
16.3.7 Kappler Inc.
16.3.8 Kimberly-Clark
16.3.9 Lakeland Industries
16.3.10 Mine Safety Appliances
16.3.11 Respirex International Ltd.
16.3.12 Sioen Industries
16.3.13 Teijin Limited
16.3.14 W. L. Gore and Associates
