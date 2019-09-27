Global Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market Outlook Report 2019-2024: Growth Enablers, Restraints & Market Opportunities & Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Child and Maternal Dietary Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The child and maternal dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2024.

The growing popularity of herb supplements is expected to be one of the major drivers in the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. The use of complementary and alternative medicines (CAM), which include herbal supplements, has achieved immense popularity worldwide in the last few decades, thereby increasing their consumption.

Also, there is a growing trend among pregnant women to consume herbal supplements, which has increased their consumption growth significantly. The rising incidence of nutritional deficiency due to malnutrition among infants and children is driving the demand for nutritional and dietary supplements. Hence, dietary supplements could provide a promising solution to children suffering from nutritional deficiencies.



Favorable government initiatives to address health concerns arising due to the deficiency of vitamin A in children, especially in developing countries, are also boosting the growth of the global child and maternal dietary supplement market.



Child and Maternal Dietary Supplement Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by ingredients, product type, applications, distribution, end-users, and geography. The increasing awareness to follow health and wellness practices, coupled with growing preventive healthcare exercises is contributing to the growth of the vitamin dietary supplement segment during the forecast period. Pregnant women and children are the largest consumers of vitamin dietary supplements market.



However, the growing availability of these supplements in online stores is expected to boost retail sales of vitamins. The rising responsiveness toward the benefit of probiotics in improving digestion and immunity is driving the sale. APAC is the largest market for probiotic supplements, with China leading the market. Further, the increased demand for innovative probiotic, such as gummies and chewable, is witnessing traction in the market while organic and non-GMO certified probiotic products are driving the child and maternal dietary supplement market.



The tablets segment accounted for approximately 36% of the market share in 2018. High demand and a low manufacturing cost are major factors driving the growth of the tablets segment in the child and maternal dietary supplement market. Further, ongoing innovations such as chewable and flavored tablets are likely to support the child and maternal dietary supplement market growth during the forecast period. Given the effectiveness and convenience, capsules constituted the second-largest share in the global child and maternal dietary supplement market and are expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Customization and high absorption of soft gels are likely to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period.



The need to improve general health, particularly among pregnant women and children, is the key factor for the highest share of general health dietary supplements. However, other factors contributing to the segment growth include increased awareness of pediatric and maternal nutrition, growth in the preventive healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare facilities. The growing demand for bone & joint health supplements accounts for the high potential growth of the segment.



The rapidly growing awareness for maintaining digestive health and the need to boost the immunity system among children are driving the market for gastrointestinal products such as probiotics. Further, the introduction of immunity boosting chewable gums and shake-style powders is expected to drive the child and maternal dietary supplement market during the forecast period. Energy and weight management supplements are expected to grow further due to the growing awareness to improve maternal health.



The availability of a wide range of supplements under one roof at appealing discounts is primarily contributing to the increased share of supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the online segment is rising and is expected to gain a significant market share in the coming years.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Improved Need for Nutrition During Pregnancy

Infant Nutritional Deficiency

Concerns About Gut Health Among Children & Pregnant Women

Market Growth Restraints

Reduction in Childbirth Rates

Lack of Harmonized Regulations

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Demand for Herbal Supplements

Rising Online Sales of Dietary Supplements

Growing Demand in Developing Countries

Key Vendor Analysis

The global child and maternal dietary supplement market is fragmented and competitive. Vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ across regions and keep changing over time in response to geographical, demographic, and social trends, economic circumstances, and marketing efforts of competitors.

Further, due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future market growth mainly depends on the ability to anticipate, gauge, and adapt to the constantly changing market trends and successfully introduce new or improved products on time. The introduction of innovative and proprietary products that cater to customer demands requires companies to devote significant efforts and resources. Research and development teams need to analyze the market trends continuously and design, develop, and manufacture new product categories and new products with distinctive features, size, flavor, and usage.



Key Vendors

Abbott

American Health

Amway

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Arkopharma Laboratories

Bayer

Bionova

Blackmores Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co Inc

Garden Of Life

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife

Nature's Sunshine Products

Naturelo Premium Supplements

New Chapter Inc

Nordic Naturals

Nu Skin Enterprises

Olly

Pfizer

Pharmavite Llc

Rainbow Light

Rickett Benckiser

Suntory holdings

Zarbees Inc

