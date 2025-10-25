Global Child "Travel & Purpose" & Picolinis Animal Rescue Siblings Unite to Protect Miami's Precious Pets

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picolinis Animal Rescue is on a heartfelt mission to change lives — one paw at a time. Dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs of all ages, the organization places a special emphasis on senior and special-needs dogs who are too often overlooked.

Sofia Valverde from Picolini's Angels.

"Every dog deserves love, comfort, and a family to call their own," said Sofia Valverde, Founder of Picolinis Animal Rescue. "Our mission is to make sure no dog is left behind, regardless of age, health, or circumstance. With the support of our community, we're able to give them the second chance they deserve."

This year, Picolinis Animal Rescue is proud to partner with Global Child: Travel & Purpose, ranked as one of the top travel shows in the world, to amplify its mission. Miami-born siblings Augusto Valverde (Founder & Host of Global Child) and Sofia Valverde are teaming up to shine a light on this vital cause, using their shared love for their hometown to inspire real impact.

Global Child surpassed 650 million impressions in the last year alone, generating over $17 million USD of verified media exposure across platforms such as ReachTV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more. With major upcoming projects, including filming with Andrea Bocelli in Tuscany, the team is doubling down on using its global reach to make a positive impact at home.

"It's always important to also give back where we live," said Augusto. "Miami gave us our roots and our purpose. Supporting Sofia's work with Picolinis is about giving back to our community and helping protect those who cannot protect themselves."

A Movement of Compassion

Through compassionate care and community engagement, Picolinis provides medical support, fosters loving environments, and finds forever homes for dogs who have endured neglect or abandonment. By highlighting senior and special-needs dogs, the organization is raising awareness about the transformative power of adoption and inspiring people to open their hearts and homes.

Get Involved Today

Now, "Picolinis Angels" is calling on the Miami community — and beyond — to step up and become heroes for elder dogs. This heartfelt movement invites everyone to help provide the love, care, and dignity these animals deserve while fueling ongoing rescue efforts that change lives every single day.

Website: picolinisanimalrescue dot com

Instagram: picolinisanimalrescue

Visit their socials to stay up to date on upcoming events and discover more of Picolinis' inspiring work in Miami and abroad.

