Global Children's Wear Market to 2024: Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets

Aug 14, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children's Wear - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Children's Wear in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Boys Wear
- Girls Wear
- Infants & Toddlers Wear
The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- Carter's, Inc. (USA)
- OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA)
- Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
- Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA)
- Gap, Inc. (USA)
- Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong)
- Gymboree Corp. (USA)
- Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
- J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA)
- Kellwood Company, LLC (USA)
- Kohls Corporation (USA)
- Macy's Inc. (USA)
- Marks & Spencer (UK)
- Mothercare Group (UK)
- PVH Corp. (USA)
- Polo Ralph Lauren (USA)
- Target Corp. (USA)
- The Children's Place, Inc. (USA)
- VF Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Children's Wear - A Lucrative Market
Market Snapshots
Current and Future Analysis
Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth
Kidswear-An Independent Fashion Industry
Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets
Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace
The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes
Traditional Designs Make a comeback
Children's Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from Diverse Industries
Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid's Clothing
Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence
Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook
Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation
Mini-Me Trend Catches up
Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear
Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children's Wear Market
Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets
Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls' Clothing
Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear: Still A Profitable Equation
Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential
Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority
Traditional Baby Dresses Still a Favorite
Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment
Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids
Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children's Wear
4. DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS
Favorable Demographics Reflect Strong Growth Prospects
India & China: Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities
Tween' Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
Millennial Generation - A Strong Influence
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Children's Wear
Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
5. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead
Growing Prominence of Grocery Retailers in Children's Wear Retail
Online Retailing and m-Commerce Expands Presence
Subscription Box Model Grows in popularity
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Children's Wear: A Highly Fragmented Market
Cyclical Nature of Fashion: A Key Challenge for Designers
Startups Create Buzz
Marketing to Kids: Crucial for Success in the Marketplace
Attracting Modern and Conservative Consumers: Key to Maintaining Strong Market Position
Product Differentiation Imperative to Maintain Competitive Edge
Retailers Embrace Digital Operations and Other Differentiation Strategies
6.1 Focus on Select Global Manufacturers & Retailers
6.2 Product Introductions
Carter's Unveils New Collection for Premature Babies
Mytheresa Enters the Childrenswear Market
Marks & Spencer Launches Easy Dressing Range for Children with Disabilities
H&M Introduces Sustainable Collection for Children
Mint Velvet Unveils New Kidswear Collection
Beet World Launches New Kidswear Collection
Benetton Launches FW 2018 Kids' Collection
Net-a-Porter Enters the Childrenswear Market
Carter's Releases Carter's KID Collection
GUESS Unveils FALL18 Kidswear Collection
Mini Mode to Showcase Kids Fashion at LFW
Abercrombie Kids Introduces The Everybody Collection
Style Labels Adds New Kidswear Brand Levv Girls
River Island Releases Gender-Neutral Kids Clothing
Genny Introduces Children's Wear Capsule Collection
Voonik Enters the Kids Wear Segment
Reformation Introduces Capsule Collection of Baby Clothing in Partnership with Oeuf.New
John Lewis and Belstaff Launches Boys & Girls Unisex Collection
Main Story Introduces New Kidswear Line
White Stuff Introduces New Childrenswear Range
Arcadia Group to Introduce OUTFIT Kids Range
6.3 Recent Industry activity
Semir Acquires Kidiliz
True Acquires Frugi Brand
Global Brands Group to Sell Stake in North American Licensing Business to Differential Brands Group
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 209 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 212)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (80)
- France (12)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (19)
- Italy (14)
- Spain (9)
- Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (52)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
