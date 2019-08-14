Global Children's Wear Market to 2024: Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Children's Wear - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Children's Wear in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Boys Wear

Girls Wear

Infants & Toddlers Wear

The report profiles 209 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Benetton Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Carter's, Inc. ( USA )

) OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. ( USA )

) Esprit Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Fruit of the Loom, Inc. ( USA )

) Gap, Inc. ( USA )

) Global Brands Group Holding Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Gymboree Corp. ( USA )

) Hanesbrands, Inc. ( USA )

) J.C. Penney Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellwood Company, LLC ( USA )

) Kohls Corporation ( USA )

) Macy's Inc. ( USA )

) Marks & Spencer (UK)

Mothercare Group (UK)

PVH Corp. ( USA )

) Polo Ralph Lauren ( USA )

( ) Target Corp. ( USA )

) The Children's Place, Inc. ( USA )

) VF Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Children's Wear - A Lucrative Market

Market Snapshots

Current and Future Analysis

Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth

Kidswear-An Independent Fashion Industry

Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets

Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace

The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes

Traditional Designs Make a comeback

Children's Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from Diverse Industries

Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid's Clothing

Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence

Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook

Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation

Mini-Me Trend Catches up

Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear

Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children's Wear Market

Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets

Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls' Clothing

Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear: Still A Profitable Equation

Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential

Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority

Traditional Baby Dresses Still a Favorite

Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment

Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids

Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children's Wear



4. DEMOGRAPHIC DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics Reflect Strong Growth Prospects

India & China: Young Population Offers Significant Opportunities

Tween' Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

Millennial Generation - A Strong Influence

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Children's Wear

Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth



5. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Mass Merchandisers Take the Lead

Growing Prominence of Grocery Retailers in Children's Wear Retail

Online Retailing and m-Commerce Expands Presence

Subscription Box Model Grows in popularity



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Children's Wear: A Highly Fragmented Market

Cyclical Nature of Fashion: A Key Challenge for Designers

Startups Create Buzz

Marketing to Kids: Crucial for Success in the Marketplace

Attracting Modern and Conservative Consumers: Key to Maintaining Strong Market Position

Product Differentiation Imperative to Maintain Competitive Edge

Retailers Embrace Digital Operations and Other Differentiation Strategies



6.1 Focus on Select Global Manufacturers & Retailers



6.2 Product Introductions

Carter's Unveils New Collection for Premature Babies

Mytheresa Enters the Childrenswear Market

Marks & Spencer Launches Easy Dressing Range for Children with Disabilities

H&M Introduces Sustainable Collection for Children

Mint Velvet Unveils New Kidswear Collection

Beet World Launches New Kidswear Collection

Benetton Launches FW 2018 Kids' Collection

Net-a-Porter Enters the Childrenswear Market

Carter's Releases Carter's KID Collection

GUESS Unveils FALL18 Kidswear Collection

Mini Mode to Showcase Kids Fashion at LFW

Abercrombie Kids Introduces The Everybody Collection

Style Labels Adds New Kidswear Brand Levv Girls

River Island Releases Gender-Neutral Kids Clothing

Genny Introduces Children's Wear Capsule Collection

Voonik Enters the Kids Wear Segment

Reformation Introduces Capsule Collection of Baby Clothing in Partnership with Oeuf.New

John Lewis and Belstaff Launches Boys & Girls Unisex Collection

Main Story Introduces New Kidswear Line

White Stuff Introduces New Childrenswear Range

Arcadia Group to Introduce OUTFIT Kids Range



6.3 Recent Industry activity

Semir Acquires Kidiliz

True Acquires Frugi Brand

Global Brands Group to Sell Stake in North American Licensing Business to Differential Brands Group



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 209

The United States (66)

(66) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (80)

(80) France (12)

(12)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (19)

(19)

Italy (14)

(14)

Spain (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (15)

(15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (52)

(Excluding Japan) (52) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)

