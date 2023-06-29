Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market 2023: Industry Analysis Report Examines the $2.76 Billion Market

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is expected to grow to $10.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 38.8%.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provide chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market statistics, including chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market share, detailed chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) industry. This chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market. Major market players operating in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to develop novel CAR-T cell-based treatments. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of drugs launched the T-Charge CAR-T platform. This technology-enabled platform enables the self to renew and maturation CAR-T cells offering a greater proliferative environment for cells.



In November 2021, Laurus Labs, an India-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company acquired a substantial minority stake (26.62%) in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) for $5.56 million (INR 0.46 billion). With this acquisition, Laurus Labs will strengthen its biologics business and gains access to an emerging field of research. Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy is an India-based CAR-T cell-therapy company.



The increasing occurrences of cancer is driving the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market. The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells are used to treat various types of cancers such as hematological malignancies, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic and can also treat solid tumors such as breast cancer and sarcoma.

For instance, in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society, a voluntary health organization, global cancer patients diagnosed is expected to reach 1.9 million in 2021. Due to population increase and age, the worldwide burden of cancer is predicted to reach 27.5 million new cases and 16.2 million cancer deaths by 2040. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer disease is anticipated to boost the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market in the upcoming years.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market includes revenues earned by entities by providing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells that are used to cure blood cancers. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market in 2022. The regions covered in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market



Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

