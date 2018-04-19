Global Chlor-Alkali Markets 2018: Despite its Maturity, in Early 2018, the Chlor-Alkali Industry is on an Upswing that is Forecast to Last Through 2022

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Chlor-Alkali: Markets, Competitors, End Users, Prices and Technologies: 2018-2022 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report:
- Discusses why the chlor-alkali industry is so important, how it is correlated with GDP, and its demand drivers
- Details how chlorine and caustic soda are produced both generally and in detail
- Quantifies global production of both chlorine and caustic soda in terms of volume, value and average selling price
- Quantifies both chlorine and caustic soda production by region and end use
- Looks at effective capacity and capacity utilization for both chlorine and caustic soda by region
- Estimates chlorine and caustic soda capacity by region and company
- Evaluates ECU cash costs by type and region
- Analyzes caustic soda export volumes and prices by region
- Forecasts chlorine and caustic soda production and prices to 2022
- Examines the competitive environment in the chlor-alkali industry
- Profiles the chlor-alkali activities of 11 large and smaller industry players
- Additionally, the report contains 48 figures and 24 tables, which provide even more detail on the industry
The chlor-alkali industry, which produces chlorine and caustic soda, is one of the largest chemical industries by value. The applications of its products are so diverse most of all consumer products will have some stage of their production dependent on them.
Chlorine has a wide variety of applications, with its largest being the production of PVC and organic chemicals. Caustic soda is an important component in the petroleum, alumina and pulp and paper industries, and is also used in a wide range of chemical processes.
Despite its maturity, in early 2018, the chlor-alkali industry is on an upswing that is forecast to last through 2022. Capacity constraints in China coupled with no new greenfield capacity in the coming years sets a favorable backdrop for improving supply/demand balances and thus higher prices. As a result, both revenues and profits of suppliers are growing significantly.
For these reasons, a look at the chlor-alkali industry seems warranted. This report is meant to provide that overview.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- Report Objectives
- Statistical Notes
3. Chlor-Alkali Industry
- Industry Importance
- Cyclical Nature
- Demand Drivers
- Vinyls
- Electrolysis
- Electrolysis Methods
- ECU
- Chlor-Alkali Demand vs. GDP
- Chlor-Alkali Market
- Chlorine Market
- Chlorine Market Outlook
- Global Chlorine Capacity
- Caustic Soda Market
- Caustic Soda Market Outlook
- Capacity Issues
- Supply Issues
- EU Phasing Out of Mercury-Cells
- Shintech's Louisiana Facility
- Formosa Plastics Expansion
- Key Regions
- North America
- West Europe
- Northeast Asia
- Global Cost Dynamics
- Electricity
- Salt
- Labor and Other Fixed Costs
- Caustic Soda Price Trends
- Chlorine Price Trends
- Competitive Environment
4. Company Profiles
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- BASF SE
- Covestro AG
- Formosa Plastics Corp
- Hanwha Chemical Corp
- INEOS Group
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- Olin Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd
- Tosoh Corporation
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
5. Appendix
- CHLOR-ALKALI TECHNOLOGY
- Chlorine Characteristics
- Caustic Soda Characteristics
- History of Chlorine Development
- End Uses of Chlorine
- Organic Chemicals
- Inorganic Chemicals
- End Uses of Caustic Soda
- Organic Chemicals
- Inorganic Chemicals
- Chlor-Alkali Production
- Electrolyzers
- Mercury Cells
- Diaphragm Cells
- Membrane Cells
- Chlorine Processing
- Hydrogen Processing
- Caustic Soda Process
- Brine Process
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zrp45/global?w=5
