Global Chlor-Alkali Markets 2018: Despite its Maturity, in Early 2018, the Chlor-Alkali Industry is on an Upswing that is Forecast to Last Through 2022

The chlor-alkali industry, which produces chlorine and caustic soda, is one of the largest chemical industries by value. The applications of its products are so diverse most of all consumer products will have some stage of their production dependent on them.



Chlorine has a wide variety of applications, with its largest being the production of PVC and organic chemicals. Caustic soda is an important component in the petroleum, alumina and pulp and paper industries, and is also used in a wide range of chemical processes.



Despite its maturity, in early 2018, the chlor-alkali industry is on an upswing that is forecast to last through 2022. Capacity constraints in China coupled with no new greenfield capacity in the coming years sets a favorable backdrop for improving supply/demand balances and thus higher prices. As a result, both revenues and profits of suppliers are growing significantly.



For these reasons, a look at the chlor-alkali industry seems warranted. This report is meant to provide that overview.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

Report Objectives

Statistical Notes

3. Chlor-Alkali Industry

Industry Importance

Cyclical Nature

Demand Drivers

Vinyls

Electrolysis

Electrolysis Methods

ECU

Chlor-Alkali Demand vs. GDP

Chlor-Alkali Market

Chlorine Market

Chlorine Market Outlook

Global Chlorine Capacity

Caustic Soda Market

Caustic Soda Market Outlook

Capacity Issues

Supply Issues

EU Phasing Out of Mercury-Cells

Shintech's Louisiana Facility

Formosa Plastics Expansion

Key Regions

North America

West Europe

Northeast Asia

Global Cost Dynamics

Electricity

Salt

Labor and Other Fixed Costs

Caustic Soda Price Trends

Chlorine Price Trends

Competitive Environment

4. Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Formosa Plastics Corp

Hanwha Chemical Corp

INEOS Group

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Olin Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd

Tosoh Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

5. Appendix

CHLOR-ALKALI TECHNOLOGY

Chlorine Characteristics

Caustic Soda Characteristics

History of Chlorine Development

End Uses of Chlorine

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

End Uses of Caustic Soda

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Chlor-Alkali Production

Electrolyzers

Mercury Cells

Diaphragm Cells

Membrane Cells

Chlorine Processing

Hydrogen Processing

Caustic Soda Process

Brine Process



