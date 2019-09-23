Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Report 2019: Market Accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorinated Paraffin Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chlorinated paraffin market is accounted to US$ 2,226.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3,002.5 Mn by 2027.



The chlorinated paraffin market is mainly driven by factors such as the expansion of the PVC industry and increasing demand for metal working fluids globally. The substantial shift of consumers towards long-chain chlorinated paraffin further bolster the demand for chlorinated paraffin market.



The global chlorinated paraffin market by the product type has been segmented into short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain. Medium-chain is the most widely used type of chlorinated paraffin due to its wide application in lubricant additives and adhesives. The rising demand for carbonless copy paper and the application of MCCPs as a leather softener is projected to influence the demands for MCCPs over the forecast period. MCCPs as a leather softener is widely used in the footwear industries. Therefore, the growing demand for footwear has led to an upsurge demand for MCCPs.



Based on application, the chlorinated paraffin market is bifurcated into, lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, adhesives, and others. The lubricant additives segment dominated the global chlorinated paraffin market. Chlorinated paraffin is used as metal surfactants in the lubricant additives. Extreme pressure additives formulate to produce high-quality lubricants.



Moreover, the increasing expansion of the automotive industry has led to an upsurge in the production of chlorinated paraffin globally. These factors propel the growth of the chlorinated paraffin market in the lubricant additives application.



A key trend which is projected to affect the chlorinated paraffin market in the coming year is the destruction behavior of medium-chain chlorinated paraffin and short-chain chlorinated paraffin. The emission of chlorinated paraffin in the atmosphere through solid waste is one of the major reason for concern and serves to be as toxic to the environment that restricts the growth of chlorinated paraffin. A research study in Japan has been successful in exhibiting the destructive behavior of SCCPs and MCCPs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Chlorinated Paraffin Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of PVC Industry Presumed to Enhance the Demand for Chlorinated Paraffin

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Metal Working Fluids

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environmental Concerns to Restrict the Growth of Chlorinated Paraffin

5.3 Key Market Opportunity:

5.3.1 Production Shift to Long Chain Chlorinated Paraffin

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Destruction Behavior of Medium-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin and Short-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Chlorinated Paraffin - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Overview

6.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



7. Chlorinated Paraffin Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Short Chain

7.4 Medium Chain

7.5 Long Chain



8. Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Analysis - By Applications

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Breakdown, By Applications, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Lubricant Additives

8.4 Plastic

8.5 Rubber

8.6 Paints

8.7 Metal Working Fluids

8.8 Adhesives

8.9 Others



9. Chlorinated Paraffin Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.2 Corporate Communication



11. Company Profiles



